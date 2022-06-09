LG Display : PR LG Display creates new markets with cutting-edge OLED solutions at OIF 2022

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, is holding its Open Innovation Forum (OIF) for the first time in Las Vegas from June 8 to 10. While introducing stateof-the-art display technologies at OIF 2022, the Company has invited major companies as it seeks to open up a new market for displays in the U.S.

LG Display started OIF in Korea in 2020 as an event to discover new business opportunities and promote strategic cooperation with various industries. During OIF 2022 in the U.S., the Company will introduce a large number of Transparent OLED solutions jointly developed with customers at home and abroad as well as with promising startups, while presenting the future of everyday space.

Among its collaborations at this year's event, LG Display has teamed up with global architecture and design firm Gensler to introduce the Maars M923., a next-generation Transparent OLED partition. Designed for office use, the M923. is a customizable and moveable wall that consists of interchangeable snap-in-place panels. By applying Transparent OLED technology, the M923. offers a unique balance of openness and privacy, redefining space and the dimensions of visual presentations with the option of either transparency or vivid colors - and without the need for a separate TV or monitor. Gensler has previously worked on projects such as Incheon International Airport Terminal 2 and the NVIDIA Headquarters in California.

In addition, LG Display will unveil its Transparent OLED solution for conference rooms, which has been created with Korean interior company EXA E&C. The E-Crystal with Transparent OLED can use a wall itself as a display by embedding Transparent OLED into the glass wall of a conference room. Also, the Transparent Wall Skin produced with promising startup DAIER works on the basis of adding glass with built-in Transparent OLED to a wall, which can be easily installed in offices, hotels, and hospitals while maintaining the existing interior.

Moreover, LG Display will showcase its Transparent Gallery that implements high-sensitivity touch functions on Transparent OLEDs and can be used as an Internet of Things (IoT) wallpad or for media contents in combination with office space, commercial facilities, and furniture.

The Company will also introduce new solutions that blend OLED and art. The Objet Showcase for digital art combines regular OLED displays on the back of Transparent OLEDs to maximize stereoscopic and holographic effects, while the Art Canvas is a digital product that utilizes characteristics of OLED, being self-emissive and displaying images with perfect black.

LG Display will additionally exhibit Transparent OLED solutions for mobility and shopping malls, as well as flexible OLED concept products such as the Virtual Ride, which enhances exercise equipment with a large OLED screen, and the Media Chair, which combines a reclining chair with a curved OLED display.

Meanwhile, the Company is conducting a challenge program in search of new business opportunities for startups in the U.S. as part of OIF. Under the theme of 'discovering new concepts related to OLED and Transparent OLED,' the program aims to support excellent companies by jointly developing products and participating in overseas exhibitions through a final evaluation in November.

"Based on differentiated OLED technology, we will continue to create new markets by expanding strategic collaboration with global customers and startups," said Yeo Chun-ho, Vice President and Head of the Business Development Division at LG Display.

