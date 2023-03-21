Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Display Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(A034220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
14560.00 KRW   +0.14%
07:21aLg Display : Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/14Tech Stocks Lift Asian Equities Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/06S.Korea to halt WTO dispute process while discussing Japan's export curbs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Display : Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

03/21/2023 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On March 21, 2023, LG Display Co., Ltd. held its 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. All of the following four agenda items for approval were approved as originally proposed.

1. The Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

2. Appointment of Director*

3. Appointment of Audit Committee Member*

4. Remuneration Limit for Directors in 2023 (KRW 4.5 billion)

* Details of Directors:

1. Name: Hoyoung Jeong (Inside Director)

1) Date of birth: November, 1961

2) Candidate for Outside Director: None

3) Nominator: Board of Directors

4) Appointment Term: 3 years

5) Type of appointment: Reappointed

6) Main experience

COO and CFO of LG Chem (2016~2019)
CFO of LG Household & Health Care (2014~2015)

7) Present position: CEO, President of LG Display (2019~)

8) Business Transaction with LG Display during the last 3 years: None

9) Reasons for nomination:

Mr. Hoyoung Jeong has served as the CFO and COO of major affiliates of LG Display Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), including LG Electronics and LG Chem. Having previously served as the Company's CFO (2008~2013) and as the Company's CEO (2019~present), he is highly familiar with the Company's internal affairs and has a sound understanding of the display and electronics industries and, therefore, will be able to make positive contributions to the Company as a director.

2. Name: Jungsuk Oh (Outside Director / Audit Committee Member)

1) Date of birth: September, 1970

2) Candidate for Outside Director: Yes

3) Nominator: Outside Director Nomination Committee, Board of Directors

4) Appointment Term: 3 years

5) Type of appointment: Newly Appointed

6) Main experience

Vice President of The Korean Operations Research and Management Science Society (KORMS) (2020~2021)
Director of the Korean Academic Society of Business Administration (KASBA) (2017~2018)

7) Present position: Professor of Operations Management at Seoul National University (2007~)

8) Business Transaction with LG Display during the last 3 years: None

9) Reasons for nomination:

Ever since his appointment as a temporary outside director, Mr. Jungsuk Oh has diligently served his duties as an outside director of the BOD, Audit Committee, ESG Committee and Related Party Transaction Committee. As a leading management expert in Korea, he is expected to make positive contributions to the Company's management decision-making and development through his comprehensive understanding of, and interest in, the Company's business lines.

3. Name: Sang-Hee Park (Outside Director / Audit Committee Member)

1) Date of birth: December, 1965

2) Candidate for Outside Director: Yes

3) Nominator: Outside Director Nomination Committee, Board of Directors

4) Appointment Term: 3 years

5) Type of appointment: Newly Appointed

6) Main experience

Fellow, The Society of Information Display (SID) (2017~)
President of The Korean Information Display Society (KIDS) (2022)

7) Present position: Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, KAIST (2014~)

8) Business Transaction with LG Display during the last 3 years: None

9) Reasons for nomination:

Ms. Sang-Hee Park is an expert in display field and she is expected to lead the Company's development in relation to industrial trend and future display technology. As a leading expert in display field with a wide array of experience and academic reputation, she is expected to make positive contributions to the Company's development as a director.

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Display Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 11:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
07:21aLg Display : Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/14Tech Stocks Lift Asian Equities Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/06S.Korea to halt WTO dispute process while discussing Japan's export curbs
RE
03/05South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labour dispute with Japan
RE
02/22Tech, Bank Stocks Weigh Down Asian Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
02/21Ecommerce, Pharma Stocks Drag Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
02/17Lg Display : Proxy Statement - Form 6-K
PU
02/17Lg Display : Resolution on Convening of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
02/16Asian Equities Steady in US Thursday Trading
MT
01/30Nomura Adjusts LG Display's Price Target to 14,500 Won From 13,000 Won, Keeps at Neutra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 23 774 B 18,2 B 18,2 B
Net income 2023 -1 318 B -1,01 B -1,01 B
Net Debt 2023 13 487 B 10,3 B 10,3 B
P/E ratio 2023 -4,02x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 5 210 B 3 987 M 3 987 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 29 931
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14 560,00 KRW
Average target price 15 004,17 KRW
Spread / Average Target 3,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Young Jeong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hyeong-Seok Choi Managing Director & Head-IT business
Soo-young Yoon Chief Technology Officer
Beom-Soon Kim Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.16.95%3 987
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.20.98%36 162
CORNING INCORPORATED4.04%28 154
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION13.71%10 255
E INK HOLDINGS INC.9.94%6 605
AUO CORPORATION20.00%4 512
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer