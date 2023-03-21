LG Display : Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

On March 21, 2023, LG Display Co., Ltd. held its 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the fiscal year 2022. All of the following four agenda items for approval were approved as originally proposed.

1. The Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022

2. Appointment of Director*

3. Appointment of Audit Committee Member*

4. Remuneration Limit for Directors in 2023 (KRW 4.5 billion)

* Details of Directors:

1. Name: Hoyoung Jeong (Inside Director)

1) Date of birth: November, 1961

2) Candidate for Outside Director: None

3) Nominator: Board of Directors

4) Appointment Term: 3 years

5) Type of appointment: Reappointed

6) Main experience

COO and CFO of LG Chem (2016~2019)

CFO of LG Household & Health Care (2014~2015)

7) Present position: CEO, President of LG Display (2019~)

8) Business Transaction with LG Display during the last 3 years: None

9) Reasons for nomination:

Mr. Hoyoung Jeong has served as the CFO and COO of major affiliates of LG Display Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), including LG Electronics and LG Chem. Having previously served as the Company's CFO (2008~2013) and as the Company's CEO (2019~present), he is highly familiar with the Company's internal affairs and has a sound understanding of the display and electronics industries and, therefore, will be able to make positive contributions to the Company as a director.

2. Name: Jungsuk Oh (Outside Director / Audit Committee Member)

1) Date of birth: September, 1970

2) Candidate for Outside Director: Yes

3) Nominator: Outside Director Nomination Committee, Board of Directors

4) Appointment Term: 3 years

5) Type of appointment: Newly Appointed

6) Main experience

Vice President of The Korean Operations Research and Management Science Society (KORMS) (2020~2021)

Director of the Korean Academic Society of Business Administration (KASBA) (2017~2018)

7) Present position: Professor of Operations Management at Seoul National University (2007~)

8) Business Transaction with LG Display during the last 3 years: None

9) Reasons for nomination:

Ever since his appointment as a temporary outside director, Mr. Jungsuk Oh has diligently served his duties as an outside director of the BOD, Audit Committee, ESG Committee and Related Party Transaction Committee. As a leading management expert in Korea, he is expected to make positive contributions to the Company's management decision-making and development through his comprehensive understanding of, and interest in, the Company's business lines.

3. Name: Sang-Hee Park (Outside Director / Audit Committee Member)

1) Date of birth: December, 1965

2) Candidate for Outside Director: Yes

3) Nominator: Outside Director Nomination Committee, Board of Directors

4) Appointment Term: 3 years

5) Type of appointment: Newly Appointed

6) Main experience

Fellow, The Society of Information Display (SID) (2017~)

President of The Korean Information Display Society (KIDS) (2022)

7) Present position: Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, KAIST (2014~)

8) Business Transaction with LG Display during the last 3 years: None

9) Reasons for nomination: