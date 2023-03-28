Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Display Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(A034220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
14560.00 KRW   +1.89%
01:28aLG Display Shares Climb After Securing Loan From Parent
DJ
03/21Lg Display : Results of the 38th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/21LG Display Co., Ltd. Approves Appointment of Jungsuk Oh and Sang-Hee Park as Outside Director / Audit Committee Member
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Display Shares Climb After Securing Loan From Parent

03/28/2023 | 01:28am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


LG Display Co.'s shares climbed Tuesday, a day after securing a $770 million loan from its parent to bolster its financing and enhance the competitiveness of its organic light-emitting diode business.

Shares of the South Korean flat-screen maker rose as much as 13% to 16,880 won in early afternoon trade, staying on course for the sharpest daily percentage gain in two years and seven months and outperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.6% rise.

The stock's rally came after LG Display said after Monday's market close that it decided to borrow KRW1 trillion ($770.3 million) from home-appliance giant LG Electronics Inc., which has a 31.91% controlling stake in the display-panel maker.

The three-year loan, which allows LG Display a two-year grace period before its instalment repayments, will help strengthen its OLED business and bolster its working capital, the company said in a regulatory filing late Monday.

LG Display has restructured its business to focus more on profitable OLED products while streamlining its loss-making liquid crystal display business.

The South Korean company has been in the red since the second quarter of 2022 due to sluggish panel demand.

Some market analysts expect LG Display could turn profitable in the second quarter of 2023 on a recovery in demand for smartphones and premium TVs.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 0127ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.24% 2409.22 Real-time Quote.7.73%
LG CORP. -2.22% 83800 End-of-day quote.7.30%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. 1.89% 14560 End-of-day quote.16.95%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. 0.79% 114200 End-of-day quote.32.02%
Financials
Sales 2023 23 799 B 18,3 B 18,3 B
Net income 2023 -1 296 B -1,00 B -1,00 B
Net Debt 2023 13 438 B 10,3 B 10,3 B
P/E ratio 2023 -4,20x
Yield 2023 1,19%
Capitalization 5 346 B 4 114 M 4 114 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 29 931
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 14 940,00 KRW
Average target price 15 066,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Young Jeong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hyeong-Seok Choi Managing Director & Head-IT business
Soo-young Yoon Chief Technology Officer
Beom-Soon Kim Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.16.95%4 114
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.23.86%36 776
CORNING INCORPORATED4.41%28 255
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION22.04%10 824
E INK HOLDINGS INC.14.91%6 945
AUO CORPORATION23.00%4 653
