LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(A034220)
LG Display : introduces world's first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display

01/03/2021 | 01:12pm EST
SEOUL, Korea (Jan. 3, 2021) - LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will showcase the world's first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED(CSO)optimized for gaming at CES 2021.

The 48-inch Bendable CSO display utilizes OLED's advantages as its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display. It can therefore be turned into a flat screen while watching TV and used as a curvedscreen whilegaming. The curved display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge, maximizing the visual immersion that is popular among gamers.

In addition, the company'sCSO technology enables OLED displays to vibrate and make their own sound without the use of any speakers, offering a vivid sense of reality as if the on-screen characters were talking directly to the viewer. The 48-inch Bendable CSOdisplay's ultra slim film exciter,which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound.

OLED technology has recently been gaining attention in the gaming TV market for its superiority, as each pixel emits its own light, offering an infinite contrast ratio. This creates another level of vivid picture quality, along with the seamless experience delivered by a response timeof 0.1milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz.

Moreover, for gamers who view screens for an extended period of time, LG Display's OLED displays areparticularly suitable because they are known for their eye comfort. They have been recognized and certified by leading global certification organizations as emitting low levels of blue light and being flicker-free.

'LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers,' said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

LG Display will unveil a teaser film on January 4 to announce its participation in CES 2021 via its official company YouTube site (https://www.youtube.com/user/mylgdisplay).


Disclaimer

LG Display Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 18:11:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
