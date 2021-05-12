LG Display : Displays 65-inch Rollable OLED TV Wins Display of the Year at SID 2021

SEOUL, Korea (

May 12 , 2021) - LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its 65-inch Rollable OLED TV has won the Display of the Year award at the Society for Information Display's (SID) 2021 Display Week, which is to be held online between the 17th and 21st of May.

The Display of the Year is the highest award honored by the organization and is exclusively presented to the most innovative product that they predict will lay the path for the future of the display industry. With this latest accolade, LG Displayhas once again been acknowledged for its outstanding OLED technology by the globe's most prestigious display organization.

OLED technology makes paper-thin panels and various designs such as rollable concepts possible thanks to its self-emitting nature that does not require a backlight unit. Moreover, by combining OLED with ultra-thin glass able to be rolled up and down countless times without breaking despite its slimness, the 65-inch Rollable OLED TV achieves a new state-of-the-art design that can fold into an elegant base without compromising unmatched picture quality.

The product is being recognized for its cutting-edge form factor that has not only shifted the paradigm of displays, but also continues to demonstrate OLED's infinite possibilities when it comes to its application across various important industries, including its use for automobiles and aircrafts - something that had always been impossible with televisions.

Unlike conventional TVs, the Rollable OLED TV is free from space constraints so that homeowners no longer have to factor in a gigantic screen hanging on the wall or standing in the center of the room when designing their dream home. Never has a TV blended more effortlessly into its surroundings, its wide screen appearing and disappearing on command so that a beautiful window view or valuable room space need not be sacrificed simply to accommodate their TV.

'LG Display is fully committed to its invaluable research and development that brings life to the most innovative and differentiated OLED technologies on the market, creating value and expanding the sector so that the endless benefits of self-emitting displays can finally be made mainstream and experienced by all,' said Soo-young Yoon, CTO of LG Display.

LG Display has for many years been recognized by SID for its revolutionary technologies and OLED leadership, having been awarded the same Display of the Year title for its 65-inch Wallpaper OLED TV and the Display Application of the Year award for its Crystal Sound OLED in 2017 and 2018, respectively.