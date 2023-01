The Apple Inc supplier posted a 876 billion won ($711.13 million) operating loss for the October-December quarter, compared with a profit of 476 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

It missed an average forecast of a 797 billion won loss from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward analysts that are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 1,231.8400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee)