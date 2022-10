The Apple Inc supplier posted a 759 billion won ($532.13 million) operating loss for the July-September quarter, compared with a profit of 529 billion won in the same period last year.

It missed an average forecast of a 474 billion won loss from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,426.3300 won)

