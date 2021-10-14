S.Korea stocks climb, set to post first weekly gain in four

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Friday, and were set to post
their first weekly gain in a month, as investors were optimistic
about the earnings season that is gathering pace. The Korean won
strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.17 points, or 0.61%, to
3,006.81 as of 0144 GMT, tracking Wall Street's strong overnight
finish as companies including Morgan Stanley posted strong
results. The KOSPI was on track to end the week nearly 2%
higher.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
gained 1.30% and peer SK Hynix rose
3.09%, while LG Chem fell 1.06% and Naver
rose 0.25%.
** Samsung Electronics, LG Display and SK Hynix are
all set to report their results later this month.
** The positive part is that expectations of higher inflation
are waning and investors are looking ahead to corporate earnings
season, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
** South Korea's central governor on Friday said it may be
possible for the Bank of Korea to raise base interest rates at
its next review on Nov. 25.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 33.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,182.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous
close at 1,186.8.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.0 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,183.4.
** The KOSPI has risen 4.64% this year, but lost 4.5% in the
previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 329.00 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
927, the number of advancing shares was 481.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)