  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Display Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A034220   KR7034220004

LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.

(A034220)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/14
17700 KRW   +1.14%
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea stocks climb, set to post first weekly gain in four

10/14/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, and were set to post their first weekly gain in a month, as investors were optimistic about the earnings season that is gathering pace. The Korean won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 18.17 points, or 0.61%, to 3,006.81 as of 0144 GMT, tracking Wall Street's strong overnight finish as companies including Morgan Stanley posted strong results. The KOSPI was on track to end the week nearly 2% higher.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics gained 1.30% and peer SK Hynix rose 3.09%, while LG Chem fell 1.06% and Naver rose 0.25%.

** Samsung Electronics, LG Display and SK Hynix are all set to report their results later this month. ** The positive part is that expectations of higher inflation are waning and investors are looking ahead to corporate earnings season, said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's central governor on Friday said it may be possible for the Bank of Korea to raise base interest rates at its next review on Nov. 25.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 33.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,182.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,186.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.0 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.64% this year, but lost 4.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 329.00 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 481. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. 4.95% 848000 End-of-day quote.2.91%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. 1.14% 17700 End-of-day quote.-4.58%
NAVER CORPORATION 3.40% 395000 End-of-day quote.35.04%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.87% 69400 End-of-day quote.-14.32%
SK HYNIX INC. 1.96% 93800 End-of-day quote.-20.84%
Financials
Sales 2021 29 617 B 25,1 B 25,1 B
Net income 2021 1 326 B 1,12 B 1,12 B
Net Debt 2021 8 040 B 6,80 B 6,80 B
P/E ratio 2021 4,57x
Yield 2021 1,39%
Capitalization 6 333 B 5 341 M 5 358 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 26 567
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Display Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 17 700,00 KRW
Average target price 25 241,38 KRW
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho-Young Jeong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Hee Suh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hyeong-Seok Choi Managing Director & Head-IT business
Soo-young Yoon Chief Technology Officer
Beom-Soon Kim Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-4.58%5 341
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.10.19%37 369
CORNING INCORPORATED2.36%31 471
INNOLUX CORPORATION13.12%5 794
AU OPTRONICS CORP.21.79%5 683
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.06%5 257