LG Electronics : Elec cuts Q2 operating profit by 21% after GM Bolt EV recall

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Electronics Inc
said on Tuesday it has revised down its second
quarter operating profit by more than a fifth to reflect a
provision for recall costs for General Motor Co's Bolt
electric vehicles (EVs).
It said operating profit for the three months to end-June
was now 878 billion won ($763.56 million) from a previously
announced 1.1 trillion.
LG Electronics has supplied GM with battery modules made
with LG Energy Solution's battery cells. In July, GM issued a
second recall for nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs worldwide
after reports of two fires and will replace defective battery
modules as needed.
"We will continue to fully cooperate with the joint
investigation conducted by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy
Solution and ensure smooth recall process," an official at LG
Electronics told Reuters.
Last week, GM said its second-quarter results included $800
million in costs associated with the recall of Bolt
EVs.
