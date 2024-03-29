The concept of the 'home' has evolved beyond a mere roof over one's head into a stage for self-expression. The home reflects unique tastes and individual lifestyles, and consumers have become increasingly proactive in curating living spaces that cater to their preferences, whether living alone or in a shared space with their family.

Photo credit:@oh_desk / Model: OLED48C2ENA

Emerging as a critical medium to express personal preferences into living spaces, LG OLED TVs offer an immersive and thrilling entertainment experience within the comfort of one's home.

An outstanding example of spaces that uniquely reflect personal preferences, gaming rooms have gained significant popularity as esports and gaming have become as a favored form of entertainment. In order to experience full immersion, gamers are eager to create a space to ideally fit with their unique preferences and requirements. The screen plays a pivotal role in enhancing the level of immersion and the quality of visuals, both of which are crucial for delivering a lifelike experience in MMORPGs (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) and console gaming.

LG OLED TVs have been recognized for excellence in the gaming world through vivid colors mesmerizing gamers with dynamic visuals that breathe life into the gaming experience, while also boasting lightning-fast response time for seamless connection and engaging on-screen action. The expansive screens elevate immersion to new heights, whether in the living room, in a gaming space or at a desk. Moreover, LG OLED TVs offer convenient cloud gaming services, including NVDIA GeForce NOW,1 with no downloads or additional hardware needed.

Photo credit:@kwonkorea/ Model: OLED42C2KNB

In pursuit of elevating immersion and offering personalized settings, LG has launched LG OLED Flex. Featuring breathtaking OLED picture quality, LG OLED Flex lives up to its name with unprecedented flexibility, pushing the boundaries of traditional fixed screens.

Photo credit:@chxx6ux/ Model: OLED42LX3QKNA

Whether in dedicated gaming haven or a versatile space where work and leisure coexist, the flexibility of the LG OLED Flex shines through, allowing users to effortlessly switch between a flat screen for work tasks and an optimized curvature for gaming that adapts to the game genre or user's posture. The screen can adjust to fine-tune the curvature, height and tilt, ensuring an optimized experience in any scenario, be it for entertainment or productivity.

Photo credit: Kang Seok-kyung / Model: OLED42LX3QKNA

The unique design of LG OLED Flex serves as an immersive and three-dimensional entertainment experience, with distracting elements absent from the front. Images of gaming gear shaped on the sides and back, as well as the stand's shield-handle design give a sleek and strong appearance that elevates gaming to the next level. Dolby Atmos-enabled three-dimensional sound and the X-shaped lighting design add to the dynamic gaming environment.

One user remarked that the LG OLED Flex completed their gaming area, commenting, "Compared to the same amount of gameplay on other screens, LG OLED Flex makes the immersive experience so much richer."

Photo credit: Kang Seok-kyung / Model: OLD42LX3QKNA

LG OLED TVs and LG OLED Flex have been praised for their stunning picture quality and versatile features that enhance personal entertainment, and also enable users to create their own unique spaces and lifestyles.

Photo credit:@oh_desk / Model: OLED48C2ENA

One user2 shared how they utilize LG OLED TVs for color correction in photography and video editing, highlighting the exceptional color accuracy essential for reviewing work quality. They also mentioned the versatility of the screen, as their family enjoys playing collaborative multiplayer gaming with the multiscreen feature as well as watching TV shows with stunning contrast and vibrant colors.

Photo credit:@oh_desk / Model: OLED48C2ENA

Another user emphasized how LG OLED TV enriches their personal time and hobbies. With its vibrant picture quality and expansive screen, the OLED TV enables them to enjoy complete immersion in their chosen activities. They've found that watching their favorite videos on LG OLED TVs during a workout makes exercise easier and more enjoyable. LG OLED has become a part of their daily routine, creating more relaxing moments for meditation or gameplay after a long day of work and taking caring of their children.

Photo credit:@oh_desk / Model: OLED48C2ENA

Delivering unmatched speed and stunning picture quality, LG's OLED TVs and OLED Flex redefine the limitations of screen capabilities, allowing users to experience another level of versatility and immersion. LG is set to introduce new lifestyles to reimagine spaces and tailor experiences to individual taste, needs and routines.

For more on how the LG HE Design Lab delivers new experiences and enriches your lifestyle with innovative designs, stay tuned to the LG Newsroom.

1This service requires sign-up and subscription. Games may need to be purchased separately. Certain games offered by this service may require connection to a gamepad, mouse, keyboard, etc. The service may be discontinued due to circumstances of the companies that provide games. The service is available on LG OLED TV models released after 2020 and may not be available by country. The range of offered services may vary from country to country.

2 The interviewee has received compensation for contributing to the creation of this content.