By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics expects its second-quarter operating profit to rise 61% from a year earlier, likely led by solid demand for home and business appliances.

The South Korean consumer-electronics giant said in a preliminary earnings report Friday that its operating profit could come in at 1.196 trillion won ($865.3 million), compared with profit of KRW741.90 billion a year earlier.

The projected earnings beat a FactSet-compiled consensus estimate of KRW977.00 billion.

Revenue is expected to have risen 8.5% to KRW21.701 trillion, LG said, above the FactSet-compiled consensus forecast.

LG Electronics didn't provide additional details. It is due to release its full quarterly earnings later this month.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-24 2144ET