  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Electronics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-03
89700.00 KRW   +4.67%
01/03 Lg Electronics : Announces Technical Collaboration With Magna for the Future of Mobility
PU
01/03 Sector Update: Tech Stocks Finish Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
01/03 Sector Update: Tech
MT
LG Electronics : New OLED TV With Zero Connect Technology Redefines Freedom to Design Your Space

01/04/2023 | 11:08am EST
A Stunning Achievement, the Larger-Than-Life 97-inch OLED TV Comes With
Real Time Video and Audio Wireless Transmission up to 4K 120Hz

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2023 - LG Electronics (LG) is introducing its 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), the world's first consumer TV with Zero Connect1 technology, a wireless solution capable of real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz. The revolutionary new OLED TV M3 delivers superior picture and sound quality as well as greater flexibility to install and connect. A stunning achievement of technology and design, LG's wireless 4K OLED is the recipient of CES 2023 Innovation Awards in two categories.2

Unlike conventional TVs, where all input ports for connecting external devices are located on the rear or sides, the M3 comes with a separate Zero Connect box that sends video and audio signals wirelessly to LG's cinematic, 97-inch screen. Because it can be placed away from the TV, the Zero Connect box helps to create a cleaner, distraction-free viewing environment and gives users greater freedom to arrange their space. The box comes with multiple ports for plugging in commonly used HDMI devices, such as cable/satellite set-top boxes and gaming consoles and can also connect wirelessly with compatible soundbars for richer, more powerful audio and additional cable-free convenience. Along with offering users more freedom when curating their space, the M3 and its Zero Connect box allows users to easily install the new LG OLED TV without entangled cables. What's more, without any wires to disturb users from enjoying their viewing experiences, the sleek minimalism of the 97-inch TV's One Wall Design becomes even more breathtaking to behold.

LG's wireless solution leverages state-of-the-art technologies to provide reliable video and audio transmission to the M3's self-lit OLED screen, allowing users to enjoy content at 4K 120Hz and clear, crisp sound without interruption or degradation of quality. To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path. The algorithm also helps to minimize transmission errors or disruptions as it can recognize changes in the immediate environment - such as people or pets moving around the room - and switch paths accordingly. Additionally, for maximum signal strength, the box's antenna can be easily rotated and/or tilted to align with the TV's location. For maximum usability, the Zero Connect box is voice recognition-enabled, meaning users can turn on and manage the M3 and connected devices using simple, spoken commands.

Despite the imposing size of its screen, the M3 blends in effortlessly with one's interior décor courtesy of its understated One Wall Design. The M3 and its integrated bracket sit flush against the wall with no visible gap, presenting a chic, art gallery aesthetic that augments the TV's outstanding self-lit picture quality.

LG's cutting-edge 4K OLED TV with Zero Connect wireless solution will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 at the company's booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.

# # #

1 Zero Connect between TV Screen and AV Box.
2 Video Display and Embedded Technologies.

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 16:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LG ELECTRONICS INC.
01/03Lg Electronics : Announces Technical Collaboration With Magna for the Future of Mobility
PU
01/03Sector Update: Tech Stocks Finish Well Above Intra-Day Lows
MT
01/03Sector Update: Tech
MT
01/03Lg Electronics : 2023 LG Gram Lineup Offers More Stylish yet Powerful User Experience
PU
01/03Lg's 2023 oled tvs take viewing immersion and user experience to new heights
AQ
01/03Correction: InterDigital Reports Patent License with LG Electronics
MT
01/03InterDigital Reports Patent License with LG Electronics
MT
01/02LG Electronics Inc. Unveils its 2023 TV Lineup, Headlined by its Most Advanced Range of..
CI
2022LG to Introduce Versatile Cleaning Solution, Cordzero A9 Kompressor with Steam Power Mo..
CI
2022LG's 2023 Soundbars Enrich Home Entertainment With Immersive Audio and Versatile Featur..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 84 005 B 65,8 B 65,8 B
Net income 2022 1 727 B 1,35 B 1,35 B
Net Debt 2022 3 845 B 3,01 B 3,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,98x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 15 347 B 12 012 M 12 012 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 33 857
Free-Float 69,0%
Technical analysis trends LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 89 700,00 KRW
Average target price 115 642,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joo-wan Cho President. Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bong Seok kwon Chairman
Byoung-hoon Kim Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jong-Sang Lee Vice President, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-0.92%11 489
SONY GROUP CORPORATION0.00%94 807
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.00%19 817
SHARP CORPORATION0.00%4 691
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED0.45%2 819
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED3.14%2 662