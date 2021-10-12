Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Electronics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Electronics : Releases Preliminary Earnings for Third-Quarter 2021

10/12/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Oct.12, 2021 - LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced its preliminary earnings results for the third quarter of 2021.

LG reported tentative consolidated revenues of KRW 18.8 trillion, an increase of 22 percent from the same quarter the previous year and the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history. In line with current accounting standards, LG will include a provision of approximately KRW 480 billion in the third quarter for the recall of the Chevy Bolt EV. Operating profit of KRW 540.7 billion is expected to be 49.6 percent lower than the third quarter a year ago after reflecting the recall provision.

LG Electronics terminated its mobile phone business at the end of July and is treating the Mobile Communications Company' performance as a discontinued operating loss. Earnings for the previous year and the same period the previous year have been restated for comparative purposes.

These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics' final earnings results including net profit. Details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 05:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LG ELECTRONICS INC.
02:01aLG Electronics Expects Profit Plunge on GM Recall Cost
DJ
01:47aLG CHEM : units say results accounted for $918 million costs from GM's Bolt recall
RE
01:12aLG ELECTRONICS : Releases Preliminary Earnings for Third-Quarter 2021
PU
10/11LG ELECTRONICS : Bringing More Stellar Content to Third-Party Smart TVs Powered by webOS
PU
10/07US Remote Control Maker Universal Electronics to Hire Uyghur Workers
MT
10/07South Korean Benchmarks Rise on Optimism Over Possible US-China Trade Talks by Year-end..
MT
10/06LG ELECTRONICS : video walls spark engagement at Texas school district
AQ
10/06LG Electronics Expands Council for Innovation Themes
MT
10/06Sascha Hancke reinforces the management of mobilezone Deutschland and powwow as of 1 Au..
DJ
10/06LG ELECTRONICS : ADAS Camera Module Boosts Driver and Passenger Safety in New Mercedes-Ben..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG ELECTRONICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 71 842 B 59,9 B 59,9 B
Net income 2021 2 192 B 1,83 B 1,83 B
Net Debt 2021 3 541 B 2,95 B 2,95 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,64x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 20 606 B 17 227 M 17 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 38 119
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 120 000,00 KRW
Average target price 198 961,54 KRW
Spread / Average Target 65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Kwon Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Jong-Sang Lee Vice President, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-11.11%17 227
SONY GROUP CORPORATION20.42%131 153
PANASONIC CORPORATION14.24%26 535
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-8.62%13 571
SHARP CORPORATION-12.34%7 359
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED100.58%4 112