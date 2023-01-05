Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Electronics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
89900.00 KRW   +0.22%
05:34pLg Electronics : Showcases Seamless Smart Home Experience With Home Connectivity Alliance at CES 2023
PU
12:18pLg Electronics : NOVA Selects Companies, Entrepreneurs for Second Annual Mission for the Future Program
PU
01/04Lg Electronics : and Jeff Staple Showcase New Lifestyle Trends in the Creator's Room at CES 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Electronics : Showcases Seamless Smart Home Experience With Home Connectivity Alliance at CES 2023

01/05/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Implementing HCA 1.0 Guidelines, Company's Smart Lifestyle Solutions Deliver
More Convenience and a Better Life at Home

LAS VEGAS, Jan.5, 2023 - LG Electronics (LG), a board member of the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA), will showcase a seamless smart home experience at CES 2023. Along with other HCA member companies, LG will demonstrate the interoperability enabled under the new HCA Specification 1.0, whereby smart home solutions from different brands work together seamlessly to deliver true connected convenience in the home.

Inside HCA's booth at CES, LG will be exhibiting its latest smart home appliances - including the refrigerator with MoodUP™, WashTower™ laundry solution, ARTCOOL Gallery air conditioner and PuriCare™ AeroTower™ - together with those from other alliance members. Visitors will be able to see the realization of HCA's "Any app to any device" vision, which presents users with the ability to manage each brand's products via each brand's smart control app, such as LG's intuitive ThinQ™ app. This new level of interoperability is currently supported by HCA member companies including LG.

Utilizing existing industry standards to define Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) interoperability guidelines, the new HCA Specification 1.0 has been established to ensure that home appliances, TVs and HVAC systems can interoperate seamlessly with one another, irrespective of brand. In addition to newly-launched models, consumers can continue using the smart home appliances and HVAC solutions that they already own and are covered by HCA Specification 1.0, without having to install any major firmware updates.

Furthermore, HCA Specification 1.0 will help member companies to make the smart home more sustainable in the future, leveraging data collected from across alliance members' appliances to gain usage insight and improve energy management.

"As a member of HCA, LG is contributing to the realization of a safe, secure and interoperable connected home ecosystem," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "Through collaboration and open innovation, we will continue to provide consumers with solutions for a smarter, more convenient way of living."

Visitors to HCA's booth (#52739, Smart Home Hall, The Venetian Expo) at CES 2023 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas can experience the interoperability of HCA member companies' latest smart home solutions.

# # #

Attachments

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 22:32:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 84 005 B 65,8 B 65,8 B
Net income 2022 1 727 B 1,35 B 1,35 B
Net Debt 2022 3 845 B 3,01 B 3,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 15 383 B 12 043 M 12 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 33 857
Free-Float 69,0%
