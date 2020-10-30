LG Electronics : Third-Quarter Net Profit Surged 88%

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Electronics Inc.'s third-quarter net profit surged 88% from a year earlier, driven by brisk sales of televisions and home-appliance products.

Net profit jumped to 649.20 billion Korean won ($574.2 million), compared with KRW345.70 billion, the South Korean consumer-electronics giant said Friday. That beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW451.25 billion.

Revenue rose 7.8% to KRW16.920 trillion, while operating profit jumped 23% to KRW959.00 billion.

The company said sales at its segment covering home appliances and air solutions surged 16% during the quarter, while those at its home-entertainment segment, which include TVs, jumped 14%.

Extended stays at home and government subsidies amid the pandemic have been driving demand for home appliances and TVs, according to market analysts.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0339ET