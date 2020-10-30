Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  LG Electronics Inc.    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/29
87200 KRW   -3.11%
03:40aLG ELECTRONICS : Third-Quarter Net Profit Surged 88%
DJ
02:35aLG ELECTRONICS : Announces third-quarter 2020 financial results
PU
10/23Electrolux raises market outlook after profit beats forecasts
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Electronics : Third-Quarter Net Profit Surged 88%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:40am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Electronics Inc.'s third-quarter net profit surged 88% from a year earlier, driven by brisk sales of televisions and home-appliance products.

Net profit jumped to 649.20 billion Korean won ($574.2 million), compared with KRW345.70 billion, the South Korean consumer-electronics giant said Friday. That beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW451.25 billion.

Revenue rose 7.8% to KRW16.920 trillion, while operating profit jumped 23% to KRW959.00 billion.

The company said sales at its segment covering home appliances and air solutions surged 16% during the quarter, while those at its home-entertainment segment, which include TVs, jumped 14%.

Extended stays at home and government subsidies amid the pandemic have been driving demand for home appliances and TVs, according to market analysts.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0339ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CORP. -2.36% 70300 End-of-day quote.-4.74%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -3.11% 87200 End-of-day quote.20.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LG ELECTRONICS INC.
03:40aLG ELECTRONICS : Third-Quarter Net Profit Surged 88%
DJ
02:35aLG ELECTRONICS : Announces third-quarter 2020 financial results
PU
10/23Electrolux raises market outlook after profit beats forecasts
RE
10/23Electrolux raises market outlook after profit beats forecasts
RE
10/22South Korean antitrust chief says Google has undermined competition
RE
10/19LG ELECTRONICS : Launch of lg's long-awaited rollable oled tv marks turning poin..
PU
10/14LG ELECTRONICS : Channels expands premium k-content offering
PU
10/09Technology Shares Continue Strong Gains -- Tech Roundup
DJ
10/08Samsung Electronics profit likely at two-year high after Huawei orders, phone..
RE
10/08LG ELECTRONICS : Expects Third-Quarter Operating Profit to Rise 23%
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 61 747 B 54,7 B 54,7 B
Net income 2020 1 659 B 1,47 B 1,47 B
Net Debt 2020 5 927 B 5,25 B 5,25 B
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 14 765 B 13 026 M 13 081 M
EV / Sales 2020 239x
EV / Sales 2021 222x
Nbr of Employees 85 905
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 104 375,00 KRW
Last Close Price 87 200,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Kwon Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Seong-Jin Cho Director
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.20.94%13 026
SONY CORPORATION18.90%97 532
PANASONIC CORPORATION-11.07%20 117
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION39.60%11 802
SHARP CORPORATION-26.29%7 331
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.38.61%4 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group