Beautifully Illustrated Brand Book Celebrates

LG's Brave Optimism and Employee Dedication

SEOUL, June 25, 2024 - LG Electronics (LG) is set to launch its first-ever brand book as part of its global campaign aligned with the uplifting Life's Good initiative, which aims to spread the company's message of optimism and joy around the world.

The Brand Book is a compilation of captivating stories from current and former LG employees, providing a deep dive into the determination, compassion and the brave optimism that define 'LG people.' It consists of 28 chapters divided into four sections: LG's three core values - 'Uncompromising Customer Experience,' 'Human-centered Innovation' and 'Warmth to Power a Smile' - followed by a section dedicated to 'Brave Optimists.'

Among those interviewed for the Brand Book is the current CEO William Cho, who personifies the company's culture of optimism and aspiration to create a better future for all. The book covers defining moments in LG's history, from the company's entry into the U.S. market to the development of various groundbreaking products such as the InstaViewTM refrigerator, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV and the ultra-light LG gram laptop. It also provides insights into how LG's business units, such as the Vehicle component Solutions Company, have continuously expanded to become key drivers of future growth. Additionally, the book delves into the story behind the company's well-known Life's Good brand promise.

"Our new brand book celebrates the unique identity of our company by sharing the stories of our employees and the challenges that we have faced and overcome together with brave optimism and relentless determination," said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of the Brand Management Division at LG. "It also highlights the commitment to innovation that continues to propel us on our journey to becoming the smart life solution company."

The English version of the 'Brave Optimists' Brand Book will be available in an e-book format at global e-book stores by the end of this month. Royalties from the sales will support social contribution projects that align with LG's mission to create a Better life for all.

