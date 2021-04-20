Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Electronics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 04/19
171000 KRW   +1.48%
12:06aLG ELECTRONICS  : The evolution of lg manufacturing in vietnam
PU
04/19LG ELECTRONICS  : Ushers in smart and healthy laundromats of the future
PU
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LG Electronics : THE EVOLUTION OF LG MANUFACTURING IN VIETNAM

04/20/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Since LG's announcement to withdraw from the smartphone business, Vietnam's production facility has become the topic of much speculation and rumors, given its role as LG's largest smartphone production base. But the evolution and transformation of the Haiphong Campus is only just beginning with the future looking bright for Vietnam and LG's local employees.

'Exiting smartphone production here is part of LG's plan to restructure our core product portfolio,' said Jung Hai-jin, president of LG Electronics Vietnam. 'The closing of LG's mobile business will not significantly impact LG's production, business activities or employees in Haiphong.'

Jung said LG will reorganize and expand its Vietnam production by focusing on manufacturing a wider range of products that are currently in high demand around the world, such as home appliances. LG plans to complete the transformation and reallocate all workers within this year. Additional investment plans will be announced once the transformation has been completed.

LG opened its Haiphong Campus in 2015 to produce smartphones, TVs as well as household appliances. Affiliates such as LG Innotek and LG Display have also setup in Haiphong, producing camera modules and displays. Currently there are more than 16,000 employees at Haiphong and if all goes according to plan, LG's Vietnam manufacturing center should see strong growth in the years to come.

# # #

Disclaimer

LG Electronics Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 04:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69 780 B 62,7 B 62,7 B
Net income 2021 2 480 B 2,23 B 2,23 B
Net Debt 2021 3 266 B 2,94 B 2,94 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 29 214 B 26 196 M 26 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 85 905
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Duration : Period :
LG Electronics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ELECTRONICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 195 516,13 KRW
Last Close Price 171 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Brian Kwon Chief Executive Officer
Il-Pyung Park Chief Technology Officer
Jong-Sang Lee Vice President, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Joon-Geun Choi Independent Director
Dae-Hyung Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LG ELECTRONICS INC.26.67%25 808
SONY GROUP CORPORATION16.58%137 554
PANASONIC CORPORATION18.27%30 144
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION28.67%18 718
SHARP CORPORATION20.27%10 457
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.7.52%4 724
