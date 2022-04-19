Log in
    A066570   KR7066570003

LG ELECTRONICS INC.

(A066570)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-17
124500.00 KRW   -1.58%
Magna-LG Mexican plant to supply components for GM electric vehicles

04/19/2022 | 11:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - Magna International and LG Electronics are constructing a factory in the Mexican city of Ramos Airzpe that will supply electric vehicle components to General Motors Co, starting in 2023.

The plant, which is being built by the LG Magna e-Powertrain joint venture, will make EV motors, inverters and on-board chargers.

GM said a year ago that it planned to invest more than $1 billion in its Ramos Arizpe assembly plant, which will begin building EVs in 2023.

GM's Ramos Arizpe plant currently builds the gasoline-powered Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer SUVs. The automaker has not said where it plans to build the new electric versions of those vehicles, which are due to begin production in 2023.

LG Magna e-Powertrain said its new facility will be the joint venture's first production base in North America and is expected to create 400 jobs.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.66% 41.725 Delayed Quote.-30.70%
LG CORP. -0.27% 73100 End-of-day quote.-9.64%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -1.58% 124500 End-of-day quote.-9.78%
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 1.99% 78.9 Delayed Quote.-24.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 79 579 B 64,5 B 64,5 B
Net income 2022 2 997 B 2,43 B 2,43 B
Net Debt 2022 2 099 B 1,70 B 1,70 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,26x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 21 343 B 17 287 M 17 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 37 337
Free-Float 69,0%
