Challenger says he wins United Auto Workers presidency

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Challenger Shawn Fain has been declared the winner of the race for United Auto Workers president, narrowly leading the current union head Ray Curry, a spokesman for Fain said on Saturday.

Fain's campaign said he had a lead of 483 votes greater than the number of challenged votes remaining after ballot counting occurred earlier Saturday in a Detroit suburb. Court-appointed monitor Neil Barofsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, Fain was leading by 69,386 votes and Curry has 68,881 votes – a difference of 505 votes - but with 600 unresolved challenged ballots. The UAW and Curry did not immediately comment but earlier this month his campaign had filed a protest. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy)