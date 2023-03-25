Challenger says he wins United Auto Workers presidency

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Challenger Shawn Fain
has been declared the winner of the race for United Auto Workers
president, narrowly leading the current union head Ray Curry, a
spokesman for Fain said on Saturday.
Fain's campaign said he had a lead of 483 votes greater than
the number of challenged votes remaining after ballot counting
occurred earlier Saturday in a Detroit suburb. Court-appointed
monitor Neil Barofsky did not immediately respond to a request
for comment. Earlier this week, Fain was leading by 69,386 votes
and Curry has 68,881 votes – a difference of 505 votes - but
with 600 unresolved challenged ballots. The UAW and Curry did
not immediately comment but earlier this month his campaign had
filed a protest.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Marguerita Choy)