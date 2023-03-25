Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
573000.00 KRW   +4.95%
Challenger says he wins United Auto Workers presidency

03/25/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - Challenger Shawn Fain has been declared the winner of the race for United Auto Workers president, narrowly leading the current union head Ray Curry, a spokesman for Fain said on Saturday.

Fain's campaign said he had a lead of 483 votes greater than the number of challenged votes remaining after ballot counting occurred earlier Saturday in a Detroit suburb. Court-appointed monitor Neil Barofsky did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, Fain was leading by 69,386 votes and Curry has 68,881 votes – a difference of 505 votes - but with 600 unresolved challenged ballots. The UAW and Curry did not immediately comment but earlier this month his campaign had filed a protest. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 4.95% 573000 End-of-day quote.31.57%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.72% 15.902 Delayed Quote.19.89%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
02:32pChallenger says he wins United Auto Workers presidency
RE
03/24Industrials Up on Rate-Cut Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/24South Korea's LGES in talks with Toyota to supply EV batteries -CEO
RE
03/24LG Energy Solution to Invest KRW 7.2 Trillion to Build Battery Manufacturing Complex in..
CI
03/24LG Energy to Build $5.6 Billion Battery Plant in U.S.
DJ
03/24South Korea's LGES to resume Arizona battery factory plan with $5.6 billion investment
RE
03/24Lg energy solution: the new manufacturing facility for lfp pouch̷..
RE
03/24Lg energy solution: new cylindrical battery manufacturing facili̷..
RE
03/24Lg energy solution: the new manufacturing complex to produce cy̷..
RE
03/24Lg energy solution: to invest 7.2 trln won to build battery plan̷..
RE
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 34 754 B 26,8 B 26,8 B
Net income 2023 1 594 B 1,23 B 1,23 B
Net Debt 2023 6 266 B 4,83 B 4,83 B
P/E ratio 2023 83,2x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 133 146 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 569 000,00 KRW
Average target price 632 548,39 KRW
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang-Sil Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mee-Nam Shinn Independent Director
Mee-Sook Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.31.57%102 557
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.47%139 982
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.92%20 249
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.131.81%17 526
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.3.16%7 772
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-6.52%5 431
