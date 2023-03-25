Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
573000.00 KRW   +4.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Challenger wins UAW labor union presidency, vows reforms

03/25/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) -

Shawn Fain on Saturday won the race for United Auto Workers president, narrowly defeating incumbent head Ray Curry in a shakeup for the Detroit-based labor union.

Curry and a court-appointed monitor said Fain will be sworn in Sunday, a day ahead of the start of the union's bargaining convention.

Fain's election comes at a critical time for the union. Labor contracts with Detroit's Big Three automakers expire in September and Fain has vowed to take a tough line with them.

Fain said in a statement Saturday the "election was not just a race between two candidates, it was a referendum on the direction of the UAW. For too long, the UAW has been controlled by leadership with a top-down, company union philosophy who have been unwilling to confront management, and as a result we’ve seen nothing but concessions, corruption, and plant closures."

Fain has been a UAW member for more than two decades, serving as an officer at a local in Indiana representing workers at a Stellantis NV casting plant.

Stellantis congratulated Fain on his win "in a historic election" and said it looked forward to working "on issues that will further contribute to our mutual success while securing Stellantis' position in this highly competitive market."

General Motors congratulated Fain and said it is "committed to building a working relationship based on trust and mutual respect, operating in the best interest of our employees and stakeholders."

The UAW is working to organize new battery plants and members worry that shifting to electric vehicles will cost jobs.

The UAW won a key victory in December, when workers at an Ohio General Motors-LG Energy battery cell factory voted to join the union.

Fain added Saturday "while the election was close, it is clear that our membership has long wanted to see a more aggressive approach with our employers. We now have a historic opportunity to get back to setting the standard across all sectors."

UAW officers previously were elected through a delegate system. Members approved direct elections in a 2021 referendum required as part of a 2020 Justice Department settlement to resolve a corruption probe which resulted in the incarceration of two former UAW presidents.

The UAW has about 375,000 U.S. members, down from 1.5 million in 1979. The union has unsuccessfully sought to organize workers at foreign-based U.S. auto plants including Volkswagen and Nissan. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.09% 33.71 Delayed Quote.0.21%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 4.95% 573000 End-of-day quote.31.57%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.41% 480.7 Delayed Quote.14.97%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.69% 15.916 Real-time Quote.19.94%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.72% 15.902 Delayed Quote.19.89%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.76% 119 Delayed Quote.2.22%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 34 754 B 26,8 B 26,8 B
Net income 2023 1 594 B 1,23 B 1,23 B
Net Debt 2023 6 266 B 4,83 B 4,83 B
P/E ratio 2023 83,2x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 133 146 B 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,01x
EV / Sales 2024 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 569 000,00 KRW
Average target price 632 548,39 KRW
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang-Sil Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mee-Nam Shinn Independent Director
Mee-Sook Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.31.57%102 557
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.47%139 982
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.92%20 249
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.131.81%17 526
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.3.16%7 772
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-6.52%5 431
