Challenger wins UAW labor union presidency, vows reforms

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) -
Shawn Fain on Saturday won the race for United Auto Workers
president, narrowly defeating incumbent head Ray Curry in a
shakeup for the Detroit-based labor union.
Curry and a court-appointed monitor said Fain will be sworn
in Sunday, a day ahead of the start of the union's bargaining
convention.
Fain's election comes at a critical time for the union.
Labor contracts with Detroit's Big Three automakers expire in
September and Fain has vowed to take a tough line with them.
Fain said in a statement Saturday the "election was not just
a race between two candidates, it was a referendum on the
direction of the UAW. For too long, the UAW has been controlled
by leadership with a top-down, company union philosophy who have
been unwilling to confront management, and as a result we’ve
seen nothing but concessions, corruption, and plant closures."
Fain has been a UAW member for more than two decades,
serving as an officer at a local in Indiana representing workers
at a Stellantis NV casting plant.
Stellantis congratulated Fain on his win "in a historic
election" and said it looked forward to working "on issues that
will further contribute to our mutual success while securing
Stellantis' position in this highly competitive market."
General Motors congratulated Fain and said it is
"committed to building a working relationship based on trust and
mutual respect, operating in the best interest of our employees
and stakeholders."
The UAW is working to organize new battery plants and
members worry that shifting to electric vehicles will cost jobs.
The UAW won a key victory in December, when workers at an
Ohio General Motors-LG Energy battery cell factory
voted to join the union.
Fain added Saturday "while the election was close, it is
clear that our membership has long wanted to see a more
aggressive approach with our employers. We now have a historic
opportunity to get back to setting the standard across all
sectors."
UAW officers previously were elected through a delegate
system. Members approved direct elections in a 2021 referendum
required as part of a 2020 Justice Department settlement to
resolve a corruption probe which resulted in the incarceration
of two former UAW presidents.
The UAW has about 375,000 U.S. members, down from 1.5
million in 1979. The union has unsuccessfully sought to organize
workers at foreign-based U.S. auto plants including Volkswagen
and Nissan.
(Reporting by David Shepardson
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Diane Craft)