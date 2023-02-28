Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-27
523000.00 KRW   +2.95%
01:12pClose of voting nears in UAW presidential run-off election
RE
02/27South Korean shares rebound, but set to end February flat
RE
02/27Musk's plan for a cheap Tesla car is what fans hope to hear this week
RE
Close of voting nears in UAW presidential run-off election

02/28/2023 | 01:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden tours the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Voting is closing in a run-off election pitting United Auto Workers (UAW) President Ray Curry against reform presidential candidate Shawn Fain.

Votes, which must be received by 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday at the U.S. Post Office in Dayton, Ohio, will be counted starting on Wednesday. About 1.1 million workers and retirees are eligible to vote.

The election comes at a critical time for the union.

Labor contracts with Detroit's Big Three automakers expire in September. The UAW is working to organize new battery plants and members worry that shifting to electric vehicles will cost jobs.

Fain, who narrowly trailed Curry in an election last year, said on Tuesday that UAW leaders "have been unwilling to confront the companies, and as a result we've seen nothing but concessions, corruption, and plant closures."

Curry defends his tenure and says the future of the union is at stake in the election and will fight to negotiate labor contracts for battery plants. "We've got to protect the work of the future," he said at a candidate debate.

The UAW won a key victory in December, when workers at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell factory in Ohio voted to join the union.

Last week the executive board unanimously approved increasing strike pay from $400 to $500 per week.

Curry on Tuesday criticized a decision by Chrysler parent Stellantis NV to idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois.

Six reform candidates were elected to other officer positions. The run-off election will also determine two other races that could allow reformers to claim a majority of seats on the UAW executive board.

UAW officers previously were elected through a delegate system. Members approved direct elections in a 2021 referendum required as part of a 2020 Justice Department settlement to resolve a corruption probe which resulted in the incarceration of two former UAW presidents.

Curry has been president of the UAW since June 2021, and a UAW member since 1992.

Fain has been a UAW member for more than two decades, serving as an officer at a local in Indiana representing workers at a Stellantis casting plant.

The UAW has about 375,000 U.S. members, down from 1.5 million in 1979.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.02% 38.905 Delayed Quote.16.85%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.95% 523000 End-of-day quote.20.09%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.58% 16.53 Real-time Quote.25.29%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.47% 16.554 Delayed Quote.25.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 292 B 19,2 B 19,2 B
Net income 2022 751 B 0,57 B 0,57 B
Net Debt 2022 1 193 B 0,90 B 0,90 B
P/E ratio 2022 160x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 382 B 92 852 M 92 767 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang-Sil Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mee-Nam Shinn Independent Director
Mee-Sook Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.20.09%90 106
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.95%141 101
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-17.72%21 259
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.81.11%12 347
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.1.94%7 501
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-16.20%5 899