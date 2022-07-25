Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
391000.00 KRW   +2.36%
12:04pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. Energy Department set to loan GM battery joint venture $2.5 billion
RE
03:20aS.Korean shares end higher as tech stocks roar back with foreign buying
RE
07/22S.Korean shares slip on tech drag; post best weekly jump in nearly 6 months
RE
News 
Most relevant

Exclusive: U.S. Energy Department set to loan GM battery joint venture $2.5 billion

07/25/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Energy Solution is pictured at its office building in Seoul

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Monday plans to announce it intends to loan a joint venture of General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution $2.5 billion to help finance construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities, officials told Reuters.

The conditional commitment for the loan to Ultium Cells LLC for facilities in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan is expected to close in the coming months and comes from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program, which has not funded a new loan since 2010.

The program previously provided loans to Tesla Inc, Ford Motor and Nissan.

This would be the Energy Department's first loan for a battery cell manufacturing project under the vehicle program.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of 50% of U.S. auto production by 2030 being electric or plug-in electric hybrid vehicles.

"We have to have vehicle manufacturing capacity but also battery manufacturing capacity," said Jigar Shah, who directs the Energy Department loan program office, in a Reuters interview. "This project provides one of the newest additions to battery manufacturing scale in this country."

Ultium said in a statement the "facilities will create more than 5,000 new high-tech jobs in the United States. We are grateful for the consideration and look forward to working with the Department of Energy on next steps."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Potter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARPARTS.COM, INC. -2.75% 8.12 Delayed Quote.-25.36%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.04% 12.8116 Delayed Quote.-38.28%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.20% 34.59 Delayed Quote.-40.87%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.36% 391000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.27% 514.1 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
TESLA, INC. -0.91% 808.3509 Delayed Quote.-22.72%
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
