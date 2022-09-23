Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
460500.00 KRW   -5.73%
12:37pGM to invest $760 million to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production
RE
10:23aSnow Lake Resources Shares Rise 18% After Lithium Agreement
DJ
10:11aAvalon Advanced Materials Up 6% as Signs MoU with LG Energy Solution to Supply Lithium Hydroxide
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GM to invest $760 million to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production

09/23/2022 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

Toledo, OHIO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Friday it will invest $760 million at its Toledo, Ohio factory to build drive units for electric trucks, the automaker's first U.S. powertrain facility repurposed for EV-related production.

Th largest U.S. automaker currently builds GM's six-speed, eight-speed and 10-speed rear-wheel drive and nine-speed front-wheel drive transmissions in a variety of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac at its 2.82-million square foot Toledo, Ohio, transmission plan that it has renamed Toledo Propulsion Systems.

Congress in August approved significant financial incentives for automakers to convert plants producing parts for gasoline-pore vehicles to electric models.

"Once the plant is converted, it will produce GM's family of EV drive units, which convert electric power from the battery pack to mechanical motion at the wheels," GM said, adding the plant will produce transmission products while building drive units simultaneously during GM's EV transition.

The Toledo facility currently employs approximately 1,500 people. Many autoworkers have expressed concerns about the shift to EVs and if it would impact current auto employment.

"This investment helps build job security for our Toledo team for years to come and is the next step on our journey to an all-electric future," said GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability Gerald Johnson.

GM said last year it would increase its EV and autonomous vehicle investments from 2020 through 2025 to $35 billion, a 75% increase as it vows to stop selling gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

GM and LG Energy Solution said last month they are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant for the companies' joint venture.

Last week, GM said it would invest $491 million at its Marion, Indiana metal stamping operations to prepare the facility to produce a variety of steel and aluminum stamped parts for future products, including electric vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Joseph White; Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -5.62% 35.31 Delayed Quote.-36.24%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -5.73% 460500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -2.68% 137.5794 Real-time Quote.-20.74%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
12:37pGM to invest $760 million to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production
RE
10:23aSnow Lake Resources Shares Rise 18% After Lithium Agreement
DJ
10:11aAvalon Advanced Materials Up 6% as Signs MoU with LG Energy Solution to Supply Lithium ..
MT
10:05aElectra Battery Materials and LG Energy Solution Sign Three-year Cobalt Supply Agreemen..
AQ
09:47aSnow Lake Resources, LG Energy Solution Collaborate on Lithium Supply Chain in North Am..
MT
06:16aAvalon Advanced Materials Signs MoU with LG Energy Solution to Supply Lithium Hydroxide
MT
03:17aS.Korean won posts seventh weekly loss on slowdown concerns
RE
09/22LG Energy inks cobalt, lithium supply deals with three Canadian miners
RE
09/22LG Energy Solution Partners with Snow Lake Resources Ltd., Electra Battery Materials Co..
CI
09/22SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finishing Near Thursday Peaks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 130 B 15,7 B 15,7 B
Net income 2022 869 B 0,62 B 0,62 B
Net cash 2022 26,9 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 107 757 B 76 559 M 76 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 460 500,00 KRW
Average target price 537 296,30 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 214
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-29.42%143 095
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-25.03%23 768
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.100.51%8 642
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-37.15%8 095
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-13.82%7 497