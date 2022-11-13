Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
624000.00 KRW   +3.14%
Indonesia's Adaro signs MoU with Hyundai for aluminium supply

11/13/2022 | 04:29am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesian metals company PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Tbk has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company on aluminium supply for automobile manufacturing, Adaro said in a statement on Sunday.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Under the MoU, Hyundai would secure the right to purchase aluminium produced by Adaro's subsidiary PT Kalimantan Aluminum Industry at an early stage of production, the statement said.

Adaro Minerals is a unit of Indonesia's second-largest coal miner Adaro Energy.

"We hope to achieve commercial operation date by the first quarter of 2025 and produce 500,000 tonnes per annum aluminum in initial stage," said Christian Ariano Rachmat, president director of Adaro Minerals.

Last year, Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution set up a joint venture to establish a battery cell plant for electric vehicles in West Java province, with an investment of $1.1 billion, and each company owning half the business. Construction of the plant is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.29% 17400 End-of-day quote.3.57%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.47% 172000 End-of-day quote.-17.70%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 3.14% 624000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PT ADARO ENERGY INDONESIA TBK 0.29% 3490 End-of-day quote.55.11%
PT ADARO MINERALS INDONESIA TBK -0.55% 1800 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 5.90% 156.3294 Real-time Quote.-12.34%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 851 B 18,9 B 18,9 B
Net income 2022 900 B 0,68 B 0,68 B
Net cash 2022 83,1 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
P/E ratio 2022 165x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 146 016 B 111 B 111 B
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 624 000,00 KRW
Average target price 589 333,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target -5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%110 831
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-31.55%138 302
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-20.63%25 060
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-33.54%8 493
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-11.66%8 198
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.62.34%6 968