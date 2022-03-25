LG Energy Rallies on Plans for Investment in Batteries

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s shares rallied Friday amid hopes for better earnings after it announced plans for a large investment in batteries.

Shares in the South Korean electric-vehicle battery maker jumped 7.8% to 440,000 won at around midday, compared with the benchmark Kospi's 0.1% fall.

The rally came after it announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment plan for the North American EV battery market.

Analysts have lauded the move. Samsung Securities said Friday it expects LG Energy will post solid first-quarter earnings, led by sales of cylindrical batteries, despite sluggish overall EV battery demand. The brokerage raised the stock's target price by 14% to KRW500,000.

Seoul-based NH Investment & Securities Friday lifted LG Energy's stock price target by 28% to KRW550,000 and retained its buy rating.

LG Energy's stronger-than-expected shipments of cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc. will likely offset its weak shipments of pouch-type batteries to Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. in the first quarter, said NH Investment & Securities analyst Ju Min-woo.

LG Energy said on Wednesday it plans to build a KRW1.7-trillion ($1.39-billion) cylindrical battery plant in Queen Creek, Az. to boost production in the U.S. It also separately said it and partner car maker Stellantis NV would invest a total of $4.1 billion in a EV battery joint venture in Windsor, Canada.

LG Energy has six EV battery plants--including four joint ventures--operating or being built in the U.S. and Canada, aimed at raising their combined output capacity to over 200 gigawatt hours annually in North America.

