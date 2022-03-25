Log in
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
LG Energy Rallies on Plans for Investment in Batteries

03/25/2022 | 12:26am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s shares rallied Friday amid hopes for better earnings after it announced plans for a large investment in batteries.

Shares in the South Korean electric-vehicle battery maker jumped 7.8% to 440,000 won at around midday, compared with the benchmark Kospi's 0.1% fall.

The rally came after it announced a new multi-billion-dollar investment plan for the North American EV battery market.

Analysts have lauded the move. Samsung Securities said Friday it expects LG Energy will post solid first-quarter earnings, led by sales of cylindrical batteries, despite sluggish overall EV battery demand. The brokerage raised the stock's target price by 14% to KRW500,000.

Seoul-based NH Investment & Securities Friday lifted LG Energy's stock price target by 28% to KRW550,000 and retained its buy rating.

LG Energy's stronger-than-expected shipments of cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc. will likely offset its weak shipments of pouch-type batteries to Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. in the first quarter, said NH Investment & Securities analyst Ju Min-woo.

LG Energy said on Wednesday it plans to build a KRW1.7-trillion ($1.39-billion) cylindrical battery plant in Queen Creek, Az. to boost production in the U.S. It also separately said it and partner car maker Stellantis NV would invest a total of $4.1 billion in a EV battery joint venture in Windsor, Canada.

LG Energy has six EV battery plants--including four joint ventures--operating or being built in the U.S. and Canada, aimed at raising their combined output capacity to over 200 gigawatt hours annually in North America.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0025ET

