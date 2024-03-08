LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. Separate Financial Statements As of and For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (With the Independent Auditor's Report Thereon)

Table of Contents Independent Auditor's Report Page Separate Financial Statements Separate Statements of Financial Position 1 Separate Statements of Profit or Loss 2 Separate Statements of Comprehensive Income 3 Separate Statements of Changes in Equity 4 Separate Statements of Cash Flows 5 Notes to the Separate Financial Statements 6 Independent Auditor's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting 75 Report on the Operation of Internal Control over Financial Reporting 77

Deloitte Anjin LLC 9F., One IFC, 10, Gukjegeumyung-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul 07326, Korea Tel: +82 (2) 6676 1000 Fax: +82 (2) 6674 2114 www.deloitteanjin.co.kr Independent Auditor's Report English Translation of Independent Auditor's Report Originally Issued in Korean on March 7, 2024. To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of LG Energy Solution, Ltd.: Audit Opinion We have audited the separate financial statements of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. (the "Company"), which comprise the separate statement of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the separate statement of profit or loss, the separate statement of comprehensive income, separate statement of changes in equity and separate statement of cash flows, all expressed in Korean won, for the years then ended, and notes to the separate financial statements, including material accounting policy information. In our opinion, the accompanying separate financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRSs"). We have also audited, in accordance with the Korean Standards on Auditing ("KSAs"), the internal control over financial reporting of the Company as of December 31, 2023, based on the 'Conceptual Framework for Design and Operation of Internal Control over Financial Reporting' and our report dated March 7, 2024, expressed an unqualified opinion. Basis for Audit Opinion We conducted our audits in accordance with the KSAs. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audits of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the separate financial statements in the Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Key Audit Matters The key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audits of the separate financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audits of the separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. GM Recall Warranty Provisions 1) Description of Key Audit Matter As stated in Note 4 of the separate financial statements, the warranty provisions for voluntary recalls related to the customers are estimated based on the number of vehicles subject to recall, the expected total repair costs, and the cost- sharing ratio, etc. General Motors Company ("GM"), the Company's customer, voluntarily decided to recall certain vehicles during the year ended December 31, 2021, and the estimated amount of the warranty provisions the Company has recognized for this recall is ￦96,857 million, as of December 31, 2023.

We have assessed this item as a Key Audit Matter, considering that the recognized amount of the warranty provision is material, and the significant management judgment is involved in estimation. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Our procedures included the following: Evaluate whether the Company's policies and internal controls for recognizing and measuring the warranty provisions are effectively designed and operated.

Perform the following procedures to assess the reasonableness of the key assumptions used by management:

Compare the underlying data with external and internal sources of information. Engage an auditor's expert to evaluate the reasonableness of the key assumptions and variables used by management.

Evaluate the competence and objectivity of the external expert engaged by management.

Independently recalculate the balance of the warranty provisions.

Assess the adequacy of the related footnote disclosures. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Separate Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying separate financial statements in accordance with K-IFRS, and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of separate financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the separate financial statements, management of the Company is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and using the going - concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Separate Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the separate financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with KSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these separate financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with KSAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the separate financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the management's use of the going-concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the separate financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. Separate financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 "The accompanying separate financial statements, including all footnotes and disclosures, have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Company." Young Soo Kwon Chief Executive Officer LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Separate statements of financial position As of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Korean won in millions) Notes December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,5,6 ￦ 1,855,224 ￦ 4,828,152 Trade receivables 3,5,7,30 2,289,892 2,207,153 Other receivables 3,5,7,30 1,173,761 1,232,735 Prepaid income taxes 27 15,132 19,657 Other current financial assets 3,5,8 65,400 - Other current assets 13 118,776 109,119 Inventories 9 1,265,558 1,598,728 6,783,743 9,995,544 Non-current assets Trade receivables 3,5,7 127,946 120,698 Other receivables 3,5,7,30 153,173 168,940 Other non-current financial assets 3,5,8 287,187 360,295 Investments in subsidiaries 10 9,847,300 7,311,276 Investments in associates and joint ventures 10 271,463 236,270 Deferred tax assets 27 1,598,516 1,541,995 Property, plant and equipment 11,18 3,383,740 2,504,936 Intangible assets 12 712,217 513,483 Investment properties 33 212,650 213,289 Other non-current assets 13,16 168,004 236,084 16,762,196 13,207,266 Total assets ￦ 23,545,939 ￦ 23,202,810 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 3,5,30 ￦ 1,097,287 ￦ 1,605,551 Other payables 3,5,30 983,134 961,370 Borrowings 3,5,11,14,31 670,418 691,115 Other current financial liabilities 3,5,8 58,440 66,054 Current provisions 15 374,710 804,254 Other current liabilities 17,32 326,930 479,751 3,510,919 4,608,095 Non-current liabilities Other non-current payables 3,5,30 3,368 3,315 Borrowings 3,5,11,14,31 3,149,383 1,501,942 Other non-current financial liabilities 3,5,8 68,368 322 Non-current provisions 15 152,295 121,298 Other non-current liabilities 17,32 60,112 173,266 3,433,526 1,800,143 Total liabilities ￦ 6,944,445 ￦ 6,408,238 Equity Share capital 19 ￦ 117,000 ￦ 117,000 Capital surplus 19 17,589,722 17,589,722 Accumulated other comprehensive income (53,516) 46,640 Accumulated deficit 20 (1,051,712) (958,790) Total equity 16,601,494 16,794,572 Total liabilities and equity ￦ 23,545,939 ￦ 23,202,810 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the separate financial statements. 1

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Separate statements of profit or loss For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Korean won in millions) Notes 2023 2022 Revenue 21,30,32 ￦ 12,288,439 ￦ 10,581,787 Cost of sales 21,22,30 9,881,450 8,962,110 Gross profit 21 2,406,989 1,619,677 Selling and administrative expenses 21,22,30 2,725,903 2,296,187 Operating loss 21 (318,914) (676,510) Finance income 24,30 615,296 350,059 Finance costs 24,30 575,148 294,184 Other non-operating income 25 729,536 537,713 Other non-operating expenses 26 424,544 600,393 Gain (loss) before income tax benefit 26,226 (683,315) Income tax expense (benefit) 27 91,915 (155,188) Loss for the year 20 ￦ (65,689) ￦ (528,127) Loss per share attributable to the equity holders 28 of the company (in Korean won) Basic or diluted losses per share ￦ (281) ￦ (2,276) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the separate financial statements. 2

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Separate statements of comprehensive income For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (Korean won in millions) Notes 2023 2022 Loss for the year ￦ (65,689) ￦ (528,127) Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities 16 (35,317) 68,517 Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI 5 (129,038) 60,047 Income tax effect of other comprehensive income 37,621 (35,355) (126,734) 93,209 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Loss on cash flow hedge 5 (850) (1,154) Income tax effect of other comprehensive income 195 317 (655) (837) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax (127,389) 92,372 Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax ￦ (193,078) ￦ (435,755) The accompanying notes are an integral part of separate financial statements. 3