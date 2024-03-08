LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

As of and For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(With the Independent Auditor's Report Thereon)

Table of Contents

Independent Auditor's Report

Page

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

1

Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

2

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

5

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

6

Independent Auditor's Report on Consolidated Internal Control over Financial

93

Reporting

Report on the Operation of Consolidated Internal Control over Financial Reporting

95

Deloitte Anjin LLC

9F., One IFC,

10, Gukjegeumyung-ro,

Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul

07326, Korea

Tel: +82 (2) 6676 1000

Fax: +82 (2) 6674 2114

www.deloitteanjin.co.kr

Independent Auditor's Report

English Translation of Independent Auditor's Report Originally Issued in Korean on March 7, 2024

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of LG Energy Solution, Ltd.:

Audit Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows, all expressed in Korean won, for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRSs").

We have also audited, in accordance with the Korean Standards on Auditing ("KSAs"), the internal control over financial reporting of the Group as of December 31, 2023, based on the 'Conceptual Framework for Design and Operation of Internal Control Over Financial Reporting', and our report dated March 07, 2024, expressed an unqualified opinion.

Basis for Audit Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the KSAs. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in the Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

The key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audits of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audits of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

GM Recall Warranty Provisions

1) Description of Key Audit Matter

As stated in Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements, the warranty provisions for voluntary recalls related to the customers are estimated based on the number of vehicles subject to recall, the expected total repair costs and the cost- sharing ratio, etc. General Motors Company ("GM"), the Group's customer, voluntarily decided to recall certain vehicles during the year ended December 31, 2021, and the estimated amount of the provision the Group has recognized for this recall is 96,857 million, as of December 31, 2023.

We have assessed this item as a key audit matter, considering that the recognized amount of the warranty provision is material and the significant management judgment is involved in estimation.

  1. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Our procedures included the following:
    • Evaluate whether the Group's policies and internal controls for recognizing and measuring warranty provisions are effectively designed and operated.
    • Perform the following procedures to assess the reasonableness of the key assumptions used by management:
      • Compare the underlying data with external and internal sources of information.
      • Engage an auditor's expert to evaluate the reasonableness of the key assumptions and variables used by management.
    • Evaluate the competence and objectivity of the external expert engaged by management.
    • Independently recalculate the balance of the provision.
    • Assess the adequacy of the related footnote disclosures.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation of the accompanying consolidated financial statements in accordance with K-IFRSs,and for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management of the Group is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern; disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and using the going- concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative, but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with KSAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with KSAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error; design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks; and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override, of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of the management's use of the going-concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty
    exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
  • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group's audit. We are solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audits and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audits.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and, where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are, therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report, unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Kiu Seok Seo.

March 7, 2024

This report is effective as of March 7, 2024, the auditor's report date. Certain subsequent events or circumstances may have occurred between the auditor's report date and the time the auditor's report is read. Such events or circumstances could significantly affect the consolidated financial statements and may result in modifications to the auditor's report.

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated financial statements

as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

"The accompanying consolidated financial statements, including all footnotes and disclosures, have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, the Group."

Young Soo Kwon

Chief Executive Officer

LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of financial position

As of December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Korean won in millions)

Notes

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,5,6

5,068,783

5,937,967

Trade receivables

3,5,7,30

5,128,474

4,771,846

Other receivables

3,5,7,30

555,186

462,188

Other current financial assets

3,5,8

65,439

9,167

Prepaid income taxes

67,072

46,205

Other current assets

13

927,106

581,267

Inventories

9

5,396,336

6,995,629

17,208,396

18,804,269

Non-current assets

Trade receivables

3,5,7

129,995

120,698

Other receivables

3,5,7,30

122,282

119,058

Other non-current financial assets

3,5,8

357,038

408,551

Investments in associates and joint ventures

10,30

223,559

203,696

Deferred tax assets

27

2,228,924

2,100,492

Property, plant and equipment

11,18,32

23,654,677

15,331,047

Intangible assets

12,32

875,993

642,090

Investment properties

32,34

212,489

213,042

Other non-current assets

13,16

423,791

356,502

28,228,748

19,495,176

Total assets

45,437,144

38,299,445

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

3,5,30

3,093,719

3,841,766

Other payables

3,5,30

3,458,103

2,882,030

Borrowings

3,5,11,14,31

3,211,456

2,866,701

Provisions

15

517,170

976,949

Other current financial liabilities

3,5,8

7,652

3,923

Income tax payables

33,321

173,120

Other current liabilities

17,33

615,764

700,434

10,937,185

11,444,923

Non-current liabilities

Non-current other payables

3,5,30

25,291

36,606

Borrowings

3,5,11,14,31

7,720,832

5,242,552

Other non-current financial liabilities

3,5,8

68,824

742

Provisions

15

869,123

518,781

Net defined benefit liabilities

16

239

499

Deferred tax liabilities

27

19,958

108,350

Other non-current liabilities

17,33

1,422,183

353,230

10,126,450

6,260,760

Total liabilities

21,063,635

17,705,683

Equity attributable to owners of

the Parent Company

Share capital

19

117,000

117,000

Capital surplus

19

17,164,627

17,164,627

Accumulated other comprehensive income

554,518

296,070

Retained earnings

20

2,364,496

1,154,518

20,200,641

18,732,215

Non-controlling interest

1

4,172,868

1,861,547

Total equity

24,373,509

20,593,762

Total liabilities and equity

45,437,144

38,299,445

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

1

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of profit or loss

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Korean won in millions)

Notes

2023

2022

Revenue

30,33,35

33,745,470

25,598,609

Cost of sales

21,22,30

28,802,437

21,308,077

Gross profit

4,943,033

4,290,532

Other operating income

676,874

-

Selling and administrative expenses

21,22,30

3,456,673

3,076,813

Operating profit

2,163,234

1,213,719

Finance income

5,24,30

984,984

385,537

Finance costs

5,24,30

857,201

519,021

Share of loss of associates and joint ventures

10

(32,450)

(36,641)

Other non-operating income

25

1,125,846

1,349,485

Other non-operating expenses

26

1,340,953

1,397,765

Profit before income tax expense

2,043,460

995,314

Income tax expense

27

405,475

215,488

Profit for the period

1,637,985

779,826

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

Non-controlling interests:

Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company (in Korean won)

Basic or diluted earnings per share

1,237,180

767,236

1

400,805

12,590

28

5,2873,306

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

2

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Korean won in millions)

Notes

2023

2022

Profit for the year

1,637,985

779,826

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

16

(35,273)

68,543

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI

5

(136,381)

54,743

Income tax effect of other comprehensive income (loss)

39,393

(36,145)

(132,261)

87,141

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

405,378

(96,207)

Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge

5

(17,203)

6,021

Share of other comprehensive income of associates and joint ventures

10

4,543

14,771

Income tax effect of other comprehensive income (loss)

12,686

(39,175)

405,404

(114,590)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax

273,143

(27,449)

Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

1,911,128

752,377

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Parent Company

1,468,426

706,907

Non-controlling interest

442,702

45,470

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

3

LG Energy Solution, Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

For the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Korean won in millions)

Attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company

Accumulated

Retained

other

earnings

Share

Capital

comprehensive

(accumulated

Non-controlling

Notes

capital

surplus

income (loss)

deficit)

Subtotal

interests

Total

As of January 1, 2022

100,000

7,122,437

406,092

337,587

7,966,116

776,257

8,742,373

Comprehensive income for the period:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

767,236

767,236

12,590

779,826

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

16

-

-

-

49,695

49,695

-

49,695

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

-

-

(166,655)

-

(166,655)

32,878

(133,777)

Gain on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI

5

-

-

37,447

-

37,447

-

37,447

Gain on cash flow hedge

5

-

-

4,415

-

4,415

-

4,415

Equity adjustments in equity method

10

-

-

14,771

-

14,771

-

14,771

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(110,022)

816,931

706,909

45,468

752,377

Transactions with owners of the Parent Company recognized directly

in equity:

Capital increase

Others

Total Transactions with owners of the Parent Company recognized directly in equity

17,000

10,079,370

-

-

10,096,370

1,039,822

11,136,192

-

(37,180)

-

-

(37,180)

-

(37,180)

17,000

10,042,190

-

-

10,059,190

1,039,822

11,099,012

As of December 31, 2022

117,000

17,164,627

296,070

1,154,518

18,732,215

1,861,547

20,593,762

As of January 1, 2023

117,000

17,164,627

296,070

1,154,518

18,732,215

1,861,547

20,593,762

Comprehensive income for the period:

Profit for the period

-

-

-

1,237,180

1,237,180

400,805

1,637,985

Remeasurements of net defined benefit liabilities

16

-

-

-

(27,202)

(27,202)

-

(27,202)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

-

-

371,891

-

371,891

41,897

413,788

Loss on valuation of financial assets at FVOCI

5

-

-

(105,060)

-

(105,060)

-

(105,060)

Loss on cash flow hedge

5

-

-

(12,926)

-

(12,926)

-

(12,926)

Equity adjustments in equity method

10

-

-

4,543

-

4,543

-

4,543

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

258,448

1,209,978

1,468,426

442,702

1,911,128

Transactions with owners of the Parent Company recognized directly

in equity:

Capital increase and others

-

-

-

-

-

1,868,619

1,868,619

Total transactions with owners of the Parent Company recognized

-

-

-

-

-

1,868,619

1,868,619

directly in equity

As of December 31, 2023

117,000

17,164,627

554,518

2,364,496

20,200,641

4,172,868

24,373,509

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

LG Energy Solution Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 09:20:05 UTC.