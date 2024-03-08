Deloitte Anjin LLC

Independent Auditor's Report

English Translation of Independent Auditor's Report Originally Issued in Korean on March 7, 2024

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of LG Energy Solution, Ltd.:

Audit Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of LG Energy Solution, Ltd. and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of profit or loss, consolidated statements of comprehensive income, consolidated statements of changes in equity and consolidated statements of cash flows, all expressed in Korean won, for the years then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with Korean International Financial Reporting Standards ("K-IFRSs").

We have also audited, in accordance with the Korean Standards on Auditing ("KSAs"), the internal control over financial reporting of the Group as of December 31, 2023, based on the 'Conceptual Framework for Design and Operation of Internal Control Over Financial Reporting', and our report dated March 07, 2024, expressed an unqualified opinion.

Basis for Audit Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with the KSAs. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audits of the consolidated financial statements in the Republic of Korea, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

The key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audits of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audits of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

GM Recall Warranty Provisions

1) Description of Key Audit Matter

As stated in Note 4 of the consolidated financial statements, the warranty provisions for voluntary recalls related to the customers are estimated based on the number of vehicles subject to recall, the expected total repair costs and the cost- sharing ratio, etc. General Motors Company ("GM"), the Group's customer, voluntarily decided to recall certain vehicles during the year ended December 31, 2021, and the estimated amount of the provision the Group has recognized for this recall is ￦96,857 million, as of December 31, 2023.

We have assessed this item as a key audit matter, considering that the recognized amount of the warranty provision is material and the significant management judgment is involved in estimation.