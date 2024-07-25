LG Energy Solution
1
Financial Performance
Business Performance
/
Financial Position
/
Cash Flow & EBITDA
Operating Profit
IRA Tax Credit*
Despite the ongoing trend of EV demand slowdown and the impact of declining metal prices on ASP,
the Revenue remained similar to that of the prior quarter
due to the shipment increase in response to the new EV model launch by the customer in N. America
and revenue growth from ESS batteries for power grids.
Due to the cost burden of input raw material and
fixed cost burden caused by utilization rate adjustment,
the Operating Profit, excluding the IRA Tax Credit, declined QoQ. However, the operating profit including the IRA Tax Credit recorded KRW 195.3 billion with OP Margin of 3.2%.
The IRA Tax Credit effect increased over two times QoQ
to post KRW 447.8 billion thanks to the volume growth in North America.
2
Progress & Action Plan
Q2'24 Progress / 2H'24 Market Outlook / Annual Guidance Update / 2H'24 Key Action Plan
EV
ESS
Supply Chain
R&D
Finance
