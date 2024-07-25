LG Energy Solution

Despite the ongoing trend of EV demand slowdown and the impact of declining metal prices on ASP,

the Revenue remained similar to that of the prior quarter

due to the shipment increase in response to the new EV model launch by the customer in N. America

and revenue growth from ESS batteries for power grids.

Due to the cost burden of input raw material and

fixed cost burden caused by utilization rate adjustment,

the Operating Profit, excluding the IRA Tax Credit, declined QoQ. However, the operating profit including the IRA Tax Credit recorded KRW 195.3 billion with OP Margin of 3.2%.

The IRA Tax Credit effect increased over two times QoQ

to post KRW 447.8 billion thanks to the volume growth in North America.

