LG Energy Solution Shares Rally on Planned MSCI Inclusion

By Kwanwoo Jun



LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s shares rallied on Monday, buoyed by the Tesla Inc. supplier's planned inclusion on MSCI indexes next week.

Shares in the South Korean electric-vehicle battery maker, which also supplies General Motors Co., rose 8.7% to 548,000 won ($457.28), outperforming the stock-benchmark Kospi's 0.2% fall. That marks the highest close since the company's Jan. 27 listing and leaves the stock 83% above its initial public offering price.

MSCI has said that LG Energy will be included on its indexes on Feb. 14. Analysts expect that after this, LG Energy will bask in a huge influx of passive funds that track the global index provider.

LG Energy is the second-biggest listed company in South Korea, and set the record for the country's largest-ever IPO at $11 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0431ET