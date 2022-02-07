Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
LG Energy Solution Shares Rally on Planned MSCI Inclusion

02/07/2022 | 04:32am EST
By Kwanwoo Jun

LG Energy Solution Ltd.'s shares rallied on Monday, buoyed by the Tesla Inc. supplier's planned inclusion on MSCI indexes next week.

Shares in the South Korean electric-vehicle battery maker, which also supplies General Motors Co., rose 8.7% to 548,000 won ($457.28), outperforming the stock-benchmark Kospi's 0.2% fall. That marks the highest close since the company's Jan. 27 listing and leaves the stock 83% above its initial public offering price.

MSCI has said that LG Energy will be included on its indexes on Feb. 14. Analysts expect that after this, LG Energy will bask in a huge influx of passive funds that track the global index provider.

LG Energy is the second-biggest listed company in South Korea, and set the record for the country's largest-ever IPO at $11 billion.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-22 0431ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -3.43% 51.29 Delayed Quote.-12.52%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 5.66% 504000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 3.61% 923.32 Delayed Quote.-12.63%
Financials
Sales 2021 17 433 B 14,5 B 14,5 B
Net income 2021 781 B 0,65 B 0,65 B
Net Debt 2021 4 762 B 3,97 B 3,97 B
P/E ratio 2021 146x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 117 936 B 98 280 M 98 280 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,04x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 504 000,00 KRW
Average target price 487 777,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Duk-Geun Ahn Independent Director
Soong-Soo Han Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%98 280
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.78%217 145
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.08%27 825
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-21.95%10 468
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-16.58%9 411
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-1.00%6 848