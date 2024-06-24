SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution has raised $2 billion in a three-tranche dollar bond transaction, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal consists of a $700 million three-year bond, $800 million five-year green tranche and $500 million 10-year green bond, the term sheet showed.

The three year bond was priced at Treasuries plus 100 basis points, the 5-year at Treasuries plus 110 basis points while the longer dated bond was at Treasuries plus 135 basis points.

LGES did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Final pricing for the bonds was 30 to 35 basis points tighter across the three tranches than the initial guidance given to investors on Monday, the term sheet showed.

Investors lodged orders worth more than $5 billion, according to a message sent to investors on Monday by the deal's bookrunners.

LGES plans to use the money raised to refinance debt and fund new and existing projects related to low carbon transportation, the term sheet showed. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)