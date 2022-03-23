Log in
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
LG Energy Solution to Build Cylindrical Battery Factory in Arizona

03/23/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
By Maria Armental

LG Energy Solution Ltd. plans to build a cylindrical battery factory in Queen Creek, Az., the company confirmed Wednesday.

Construction is to begin in the second quarter, with mass production expected to start in 2024, the company said, adding that it amounts to a KRW 1.7 trillion investment.

The world's No. 2 maker of electric-vehicle batteries supplies batteries to Tesla Inc., General Motors Co. and Hyundai Motor Co.

On Wednesday, LG Energy didn't mention any company but said batteries produced at the Arizona plant would be supplied to EV manufacturers, including prominent startups and electric tool companies based in North America.


Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1748ET

Income Statement Evolution
