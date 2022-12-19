LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 bln in S.Korea battery facility

SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG
Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 4
trillion won ($3.1 billion) from this year to 2026 in a
facility making cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles.
The project in Ochang, South Korea, will include R&D and
production facilities and related infrastructure, and is
expected to add 1,800 employees, the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 1,298.8400 won)
