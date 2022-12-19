Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-15
485500.00 KRW   -0.10%
LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 bln in S.Korea battery facility

12/19/2022 | 01:43am EST
SEOUL, Dec 19 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution said on Monday it plans to invest 4 trillion won ($3.1 billion) from this year to 2026 in a facility making cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles.

The project in Ochang, South Korea, will include R&D and production facilities and related infrastructure, and is expected to add 1,800 employees, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1,298.8400 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edmund Klamann)


Financials
Sales 2022 25 008 B 19,1 B 19,1 B
Net income 2022 875 B 0,67 B 0,67 B
Net cash 2022 163 B 0,12 B 0,12 B
P/E ratio 2022 128x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 113 607 B 86 943 M 86 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 485 500,00 KRW
Average target price 619 700,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%86 943
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-28.91%146 453
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.83%26 701
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-38.17%8 055
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-19.33%7 548
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.54.69%6 769