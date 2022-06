In March, LGES announced its plans to invest 1.7 trillion won to build a battery factory in Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from North American customers.

LGES' Arizona factory is set to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles.

($1 = 1,284.4500 won)

