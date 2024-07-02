By Rhiannon Hoyle
Liontown Resources said Tuesday battery maker LG Energy Solution will invest $250 million in the Australian lithium company via convertible notes and that the companies will jointly consider developing a refinery to process its spodumene into battery-grade lithium chemicals.
The companies also agreed to extend an existing five-year supply deal for Liontown's Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia to 15 years, Liontown said.
Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-02-24 0043ET