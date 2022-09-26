Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
460500.00 KRW   -5.73%
03:18aS.Korean shares drop to lowest since mid-2020 as recession fears grow
RE
09/23Canada, South Korea seek deeper cooperation on critical minerals
RE
09/23SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Slammed in Friday Markets Selloff
MT
S.Korean shares drop to lowest since mid-2020 as recession fears grow

09/26/2022 | 03:18am EDT
KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped to the lowest in more than two years on Monday while the won posted its sharpest daily loss since March 2020, as fears of a global recession grew after Britain announced new tax cuts and huge increase in borrowing. ** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 69.06 points, or 3.02%, at 2,220.94, as of 0630 GMT, the lowest close since July 27, 2020.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.10% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.20%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slipped 3.04%. ** Britain's new measures to support the economy as well as Italy's election results sparked worries about a further downturn in the global economy, said Park Gwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Britain's new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing on Friday in an economic agenda that floored financial markets, sending the sterling and British government bonds into freefall.

** Oil prices plunged about 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession, cutting demand for oil.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 611.40 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 931, the number of advancing shares was 34.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 5.9 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,431.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.54% lower than its previous close at 1,409.3.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 31.0 basis points to 4.440%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 18.6 basis points to 4.293%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -3.02% 2220.94 Real-time Quote.-23.06%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -5.73% 460500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.91% 85.26 Delayed Quote.15.96%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. -2.17% 6310 End-of-day quote.-27.05%
MIRAE CORPORATION -1.65% 8950 End-of-day quote.-36.30%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.18% 54500 End-of-day quote.-30.40%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.91% 83500 End-of-day quote.-36.26%
WTI -1.94% 78.008 Delayed Quote.5.25%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
09/23UAW will seek faster recognition in GM's U.S. joint-venture battery plants
RE
09/23Top Midday Gainers
MT
09/23GM to invest $760 million to shift Ohio plant to EV-part production
RE
09/23Snow Lake Resources Shares Rise 18% After Lithium Agreement
DJ
09/23Avalon Advanced Materials Up 6% as Signs MoU with LG Energy Solution to Supply Lithium ..
MT
09/23Electra Battery Materials and LG Energy Solution Sign Three-year Cobalt Supply Agreemen..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 22 130 B 15,6 B 15,6 B
Net income 2022 869 B 0,61 B 0,61 B
Net cash 2022 26,9 B 0,02 B 0,02 B
P/E ratio 2022 123x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 107 757 B 76 001 M 76 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 460 500,00 KRW
Average target price 537 296,30 KRW
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%76 001
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-29.02%142 900
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-24.98%23 618
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.102.24%8 655
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-36.33%8 143
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-19.25%6 974