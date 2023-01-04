S.Korean shares post best day in nearly two months as chipmakers shine

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their best session in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by strong performances by heavyweight chipmakers and online platform operators. The won ended slightly lower, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 37.30 points, or 1.68%, at 2,255.98 by the close of the session, marking its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 11, 2022.

** The index also snapped a four-session losing streak, which had dragged the index down to its lowest level since late-October.

** Chipmakers led the index higher. Samsung Electronics rose 4.33% and SK Hynix gained 7.14% - their biggest gains since mid-September 2022 and late-November 2021, respectively.

** Chipmakers' gains came in a day after South Korea rolled out plans to offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home.

** "There were also rumours that Samsung Electronic might cut its capital investment and a media report on chip investment cuts in China," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst, Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Production and capital investment cuts are usually seen as an upside factor for semiconductor stocks, as they supposedly improve chip prices, and thus, manufacturers' earnings.

** Naver and Kakao, the country's dominant online platform companies, advanced 2.24% and 4.50%, respectively, tracking upbeat technology stocks on Wall Street.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.57% even after customer Tesla dropped more than 10% on less-than-expected quarterly deliveries.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 651 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 260.9 billion won ($205.13 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,271.7 per dollar, 0.06% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 103.87.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 3.632%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.3 basis points to 3.598%.

($1 = 1,271.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)