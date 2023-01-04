Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
440500.00 KRW   -1.23%
02:23aS.Korean shares post best day in nearly two months as chipmakers shine
RE
01/03South Korean shares turn higher on chipmakers' boost
RE
01/03S.Korean shares fall for fourth session on institutional selling pressure
RE
S.Korean shares post best day in nearly two months as chipmakers shine

01/04/2023 | 02:23am EST
*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares posted their best session in nearly two months on Wednesday, underpinned by strong performances by heavyweight chipmakers and online platform operators. The won ended slightly lower, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 37.30 points, or 1.68%, at 2,255.98 by the close of the session, marking its biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 11, 2022.

** The index also snapped a four-session losing streak, which had dragged the index down to its lowest level since late-October.

** Chipmakers led the index higher. Samsung Electronics rose 4.33% and SK Hynix gained 7.14% - their biggest gains since mid-September 2022 and late-November 2021, respectively.

** Chipmakers' gains came in a day after South Korea rolled out plans to offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home.

** "There were also rumours that Samsung Electronic might cut its capital investment and a media report on chip investment cuts in China," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst, Eugene Investment and Securities.

** Production and capital investment cuts are usually seen as an upside factor for semiconductor stocks, as they supposedly improve chip prices, and thus, manufacturers' earnings.

** Naver and Kakao, the country's dominant online platform companies, advanced 2.24% and 4.50%, respectively, tracking upbeat technology stocks on Wall Street.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.57% even after customer Tesla dropped more than 10% on less-than-expected quarterly deliveries.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 651 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 260.9 billion won ($205.13 million).

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,271.7 per dollar, 0.06% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 103.87.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.7 basis points to 3.632%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.3 basis points to 3.598%.

($1 = 1,271.8800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. 1.14% 53300 End-of-day quote.0.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.68% 2255.98 Real-time Quote.-0.79%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.23% 440500 End-of-day quote.1.15%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.56% 178500 End-of-day quote.0.56%
S&P GSCI COCOA INDEX -1.08% 101.0213 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.18% 55400 End-of-day quote.0.18%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.13% 75600 End-of-day quote.0.80%
TESLA, INC. -12.24% 108.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 054 B 19,6 B 19,6 B
Net income 2022 851 B 0,67 B 0,67 B
Net cash 2022 211 B 0,17 B 0,17 B
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 077 B 80 679 M 80 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 440 500,00 KRW
Average target price 616 366,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.1.15%80 679
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-0.96%139 322
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-0.49%26 012
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.2.22%7 407
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.1.19%7 177
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.0.06%7 086