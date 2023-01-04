S.Korean shares post best day in nearly two months as chipmakers shine

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
*
Korean won weakens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
*
For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares posted their best session in nearly
two months on Wednesday, underpinned by strong performances by
heavyweight chipmakers and online platform operators. The won
ended slightly lower, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 37.30 points, or
1.68%, at 2,255.98 by the close of the session, marking its
biggest daily percentage gain since Nov. 11, 2022.
** The index also snapped a four-session losing streak,
which had dragged the index down to its lowest level since
late-October.
** Chipmakers led the index higher. Samsung Electronics
rose 4.33% and SK Hynix gained 7.14% -
their biggest gains since mid-September 2022 and late-November
2021, respectively.
** Chipmakers' gains came in a day after South Korea rolled
out plans to offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other
technology companies investing at home.
** "There were also rumours that Samsung Electronic might
cut its capital investment and a media report on chip investment
cuts in China," said Huh Jae-hwan, analyst, Eugene Investment
and Securities.
** Production and capital investment cuts are usually seen
as an upside factor for semiconductor stocks, as they supposedly
improve chip prices, and thus, manufacturers' earnings.
** Naver and Kakao, the country's
dominant online platform companies, advanced 2.24% and 4.50%,
respectively, tracking upbeat technology stocks on Wall Street.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.57%
even after customer Tesla dropped more than 10% on
less-than-expected quarterly deliveries.
** Of the total 933 issues traded, 651 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 260.9 billion
won ($205.13 million).
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,271.7 per
dollar, 0.06% lower than its previous close.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.17 point to 103.87.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 2.7 basis points to 3.632%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 6.3 basis points to 3.598%.
($1 = 1,271.8800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)