    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
425000.00 KRW   +0.59%
03:07aLG Energy Solution to invest in infrastructure for 4680 cylindrical batteries at S.Korea factory
RE
03:04aS.Korean shares post worst day in nearly two years on inflation shocks
RE
06/12Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares post worst day in nearly two years on inflation shocks

06/13/2022 | 03:04am EDT
* KOSPI falls 3.5%, biggest fall in 22 months

* Korean won weakens more than 1% against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield hits over 8-year high

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Monday fell 3.5%, marking their biggest fall in 22 months, on intensified inflation fears after U.S. CPI data. The country's currency and treasury bonds also slumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 91.36 points, or 3.52%, at 2,504.51. The index fell by the most since Aug. 20, 2020 to its lowest close since Nov. 13, 2021.

** U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food soared, leading to the largest annual increase in nearly 40-1/2 years, suggesting that the Federal Reserve could continue with its 50-basis-point interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation.

** Weak consumer sentiment in the United States and a surge in gasoline prices added pressure on the stock market, said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young, who expected the market to stabilise only after the U.S. monetary policy meeting scheduled later the week.

** South Korea's foreign exchange authority intervened in the currency market with a verbal warning on Monday, while the finance ministry said it would buy back more treasury bonds than planned to stabilise the bond market.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.66% and peer SK Hynix dropped 4.35%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.35%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 495.1 billion won ($385.23 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,284.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.18% lower than its previous close, after hitting a session low of 1288.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,284.1 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,283.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.57 points to 104.37 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 19.0 basis points to 3.465%, after hitting a 10-year high of 3.527%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 13.3 basis points to 3.628%, after touching a more than eight-year high of 3.705%.

($1 = 1,285.1900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -3.28% 2510.99 Real-time Quote.-12.77%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.59% 425000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.15% 63800 End-of-day quote.-18.52%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.90% 103500 End-of-day quote.-20.99%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
03:07aLG Energy Solution to invest in infrastructure for 4680 cylindrical batteries at S.Kore..
RE
03:04aS.Korean shares post worst day in nearly two years on inflation shocks
RE
06/12Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
06/12Factbox-Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
06/10S.Korean stocks, won tumble ahead of U.S. CPI data
RE
06/10Factbox-Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
06/09S.Korean shares end flat as inflation woes offset upbeat China data
RE
06/08LG Energy Solution, German Universities Enter Research Partnership to Establish Battery..
MT
06/08UNIVERSITY OF MUNSTER : Cooperation of LG Energy Solution, MEET Battery Research Center an..
AQ
06/08S.Korean shares end flat as investors await China, U.S. economic data
RE
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 20 615 B 16,1 B 16,1 B
Net income 2022 877 B 0,68 B 0,68 B
Net cash 2022 526 B 0,41 B 0,41 B
P/E ratio 2022 117x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 99 450 B 77 600 M 77 600 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 425 000,00 KRW
Average target price 524 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%77 600
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-22.79%157 734
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-18.39%27 298
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-13.00%11 064
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.2.22%9 123
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-27.92%7 710