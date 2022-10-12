S.Korean shares rise on cenbank's dovish stance; bond yields dive

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield drops
*
SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by
chipmakers, as investors hoped for a slowdown in monetary
tightening after the central bank revealed a more dovish colour.
The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 10.40 points, or
0.47%, at 2,202.47. The index started the session lower, but
reversed course to trade higher following a news conference by
the Bank of Korea (BOK) governor.
** The BOK raised interest rates by a half-percentage point
on Wednesday, as expected by 23 of 26 economists in a Reuters
poll.
** Still, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said after the rate
decision meeting that most board members saw its terminal policy
rate around 3.50%, and some even lower, fanning expectations of
a slower tightening path ahead among investors.
** "The rate decision itself had little impact as it was in
line with expectations, but the governor's comment of 3.50%
during the news conference was interpreted dovish and provided
support to the market," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment and Securities.
** Leading gains in the index were chipmakers on news that
their operations in China would not be disturbed by U.S.
restrictions. Samsung Electronics rose 0.72% while
SK Hynix jumped 4.21%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 238.6 billion
won ($167.63 million) on the main board, extending their buying
streak to an eighth straight session.
** The won ended 0.72% higher at 1,424.9 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform. In offshore trading, the
won was quoted up 0.5% at 1,424.0.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds jumped 0.71 points to 102.24.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
dropped by 23.3 basis points to 4.109%, while the benchmark
10-year yield fell 18.7 basis points to 4.117%.
($1 = 1,423.4000 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)