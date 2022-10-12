S.Korean shares rise on cenbank's dovish stance; bond yields dive

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by chipmakers, as investors hoped for a slowdown in monetary tightening after the central bank revealed a more dovish colour. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 10.40 points, or 0.47%, at 2,202.47. The index started the session lower, but reversed course to trade higher following a news conference by the Bank of Korea (BOK) governor.

** The BOK raised interest rates by a half-percentage point on Wednesday, as expected by 23 of 26 economists in a Reuters poll.

** Still, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said after the rate decision meeting that most board members saw its terminal policy rate around 3.50%, and some even lower, fanning expectations of a slower tightening path ahead among investors.

** "The rate decision itself had little impact as it was in line with expectations, but the governor's comment of 3.50% during the news conference was interpreted dovish and provided support to the market," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment and Securities.

** Leading gains in the index were chipmakers on news that their operations in China would not be disturbed by U.S. restrictions. Samsung Electronics rose 0.72% while SK Hynix jumped 4.21%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 238.6 billion won ($167.63 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to an eighth straight session.

** The won ended 0.72% higher at 1,424.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform. In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.5% at 1,424.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.71 points to 102.24.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 23.3 basis points to 4.109%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 18.7 basis points to 4.117%.

($1 = 1,423.4000 won)