Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
497500.00 KRW   +3.11%
03:18aS.Korean shares rise on cenbank's dovish stance; bond yields dive
RE
10/11S.Korean shares flat after cenbank raises rates by 50 bps
RE
10/11News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares rise on cenbank's dovish stance; bond yields dive

10/12/2022 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by chipmakers, as investors hoped for a slowdown in monetary tightening after the central bank revealed a more dovish colour. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 10.40 points, or 0.47%, at 2,202.47. The index started the session lower, but reversed course to trade higher following a news conference by the Bank of Korea (BOK) governor.

** The BOK raised interest rates by a half-percentage point on Wednesday, as expected by 23 of 26 economists in a Reuters poll.

** Still, BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said after the rate decision meeting that most board members saw its terminal policy rate around 3.50%, and some even lower, fanning expectations of a slower tightening path ahead among investors.

** "The rate decision itself had little impact as it was in line with expectations, but the governor's comment of 3.50% during the news conference was interpreted dovish and provided support to the market," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment and Securities.

** Leading gains in the index were chipmakers on news that their operations in China would not be disturbed by U.S. restrictions. Samsung Electronics rose 0.72% while SK Hynix jumped 4.21%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 238.6 billion won ($167.63 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to an eighth straight session.

** The won ended 0.72% higher at 1,424.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform. In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.5% at 1,424.0.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.71 points to 102.24.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 23.3 basis points to 4.109%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 18.7 basis points to 4.117%.

($1 = 1,423.4000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.47% 2202.47 Real-time Quote.-26.35%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 3.11% 497500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.42% 55400 End-of-day quote.-29.25%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.10% 90200 End-of-day quote.-31.15%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
03:18aS.Korean shares rise on cenbank's dovish stance; bond yields dive
RE
10/11S.Korean shares flat after cenbank raises rates by 50 bps
RE
10/11News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/11Honda, LG Energy to Build $4.4 Billion Electric Vehicle Plant in Ohio
MT
10/11Honda to build JV U.S. battery plant, retool Ohio plants
RE
10/11Honda, LG Energy Solution to Set Up Battery Plant in Ohio; Total Investment to Reach $4..
MT
10/11Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
AQ
10/11Honda, LG to locate $4.4 billion battery plant in Ohio
RE
10/10S.Korean shares fall on global sell-off; won weakens
RE
10/10LG Energy Solution's Swings to Operating Profit in September Quarter
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 23 397 B 16,3 B 16,3 B
Net income 2022 987 B 0,69 B 0,69 B
Net Debt 2022 425 B 0,30 B 0,30 B
P/E ratio 2022 120x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 116 415 B 81 254 M 81 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 497 500,00 KRW
Average target price 551 285,71 KRW
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%81 254
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-29.20%141 794
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-26.25%23 097
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.103.56%8 666
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-38.89%7 775
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-21.41%6 716