S.Korean shares, won fall ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI ends week nearly 3% lower
* Korean won marks worst week in a year
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Friday to post their biggest
weekly loss in more than two months, as caution prevailed ahead
of key U.S. employment data. The Korean won touched a more than
13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI ended down 6.20 points, or 0.26%, at
2,409.41, its lowest close since July 25, after swinging between
positive and negative territories.
** The benchmark index ended the week down 2.89%, marking
its third consecutive loss and the biggest in 10 weeks.
** Investor caution heightened ahead of the U.S. employment
report, which may come in weaker than expected but should not be
too weak to trigger recession fears, said Seo Sang-young, an
analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
** Meanwhile, South Korea's main inflation rate slowed in
August for the first time in seven months and came in below
forecasts, but details of the price data released on Friday
reinforced views inflation would stay elevated for a while.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 1.54% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.76%,
but battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 4.10% to
its highest close since Feb. 11.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 173.3 billion
won ($127.18 million) on the main board. For the week, they net
bought 183.8 billion won, extending their buying streak to a
ninth week.
** The won ended 0.57% lower at 1,362.6 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, after touching its
weakest since April 21, 2009 at 1,363.0.
** The currency weakened 2.30% against the dollar this week,
the biggest since mid-August 2021.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.36 point to 103.54 in
late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
7.7 basis points to 3.699%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 4.3 basis points to 3.756%.
($1 = 1,362.6800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)