  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-31
463000.00 KRW   +0.11%
03:06aS.Korean shares, won fall ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
09/01ANZ to lend Hyundai-LG Energy JV $711 million to manufacture EV batteries
RE
09/01South Korean Stocks End in Red Zone Over US Monetary Policy Tightening Woes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares, won fall ahead of U.S. jobs data

09/02/2022 | 03:06am EDT
* KOSPI ends week nearly 3% lower

* Korean won marks worst week in a year

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in more than two months, as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. employment data. The Korean won touched a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended down 6.20 points, or 0.26%, at 2,409.41, its lowest close since July 25, after swinging between positive and negative territories.

** The benchmark index ended the week down 2.89%, marking its third consecutive loss and the biggest in 10 weeks.

** Investor caution heightened ahead of the U.S. employment report, which may come in weaker than expected but should not be too weak to trigger recession fears, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's main inflation rate slowed in August for the first time in seven months and came in below forecasts, but details of the price data released on Friday reinforced views inflation would stay elevated for a while.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.54% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.76%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 4.10% to its highest close since Feb. 11.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 173.3 billion won ($127.18 million) on the main board. For the week, they net bought 183.8 billion won, extending their buying streak to a ninth week.

** The won ended 0.57% lower at 1,362.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after touching its weakest since April 21, 2009 at 1,363.0.

** The currency weakened 2.30% against the dollar this week, the biggest since mid-August 2021.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.36 point to 103.54 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.7 basis points to 3.699%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.3 basis points to 3.756%. ($1 = 1,362.6800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.15499 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7598 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 0.99745 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012534 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.35% 2410.37 Real-time Quote.-18.73%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.11% 463000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. -1.22% 6480 End-of-day quote.-25.09%
MIRAE CORPORATION 0.49% 10250 End-of-day quote.-27.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.24% 0.60687 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.18% 58400 End-of-day quote.-25.42%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.94% 92400 End-of-day quote.-29.47%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 22 054 B 16,3 B 16,3 B
Net income 2022 877 B 0,65 B 0,65 B
Net Debt 2022 220 B 0,16 B 0,16 B
P/E ratio 2022 122x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 342 B 79 863 M 79 863 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 463 000,00 KRW
Average target price 533 071,43 KRW
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%79 863
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-20.49%165 207
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-19.96%26 004
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.112.77%9 397
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-33.93%8 721
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-14.86%7 660