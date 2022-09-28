Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-26
444000.00 KRW   -0.56%
03:26aS.Korean shares, won tumble on recession fears
RE
09/26Snow lake lithium and lg energy solution collaborate to establish lithium supply chain in north america
AQ
09/26South Korea's Kospi, Kosdaq Plunge More than 3% amid Recession Fears
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares, won tumble on recession fears

09/28/2022 | 03:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI ends at lowest in more than 2 years

*

Korean won hits 13-1/2-year low against USD

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield erases early gains

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped more than 2% on Wednesday to their lowest close in more than two years, weighed down by heightened global recession fears.

** The Korean won weakened more than 1% against the dollar to hit a fresh 13-1/2-year low, while the benchmark bond yield erased much of early gains on market stabilising measures.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 54.57 points, or 2.45%, at 2,169.29, its lowest close since July 10, 2020.

** "The local market saw bigger losses than most Asian peers because of its higher proportion of tech shares, which were under pressure from the reports on Apple," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** LG Innotek, a camera part supplier, saw its worst day since mid-March 2020, falling 10.5% on reports that Apple dropped plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 2.40%, peer SK Hynix lost 0.98%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 2.36%.

** Celltrion gained 0.6% after the company said it had received the final U.S. sales licence for a biosimilar anticancer drug.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 145.9 billion won ($101.06 million) on the main board.

** The won ended 1.28% lower at 1,439.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after touching its weakest level since March 16, 2009 at 1,442.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds ended down 0.11 point at 101.40, after falling as much as 0.65 point.

** South Korea's finance ministry and central bank said they would each conduct buy-back and direct purchases of treasury bonds to stabilise the bond market.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.8 basis points to 4.216%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 4.231%, after touching its highest since May 11, 2011 at 4.426%. ($1 = 1,443.7200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.66% 151.76 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CELLTRION, INC. 0.61% 165500 End-of-day quote.-16.41%
INNOTEK LIMITED -3.33% 0.435 Delayed Quote.-43.51%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.45% 2169.29 Real-time Quote.-25.29%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.56% 444000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LG INNOTEK CO., LTD. -4.62% 309500 End-of-day quote.-14.97%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.56% 54200 End-of-day quote.-30.78%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.61% 82000 End-of-day quote.-37.40%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
03:26aS.Korean shares, won tumble on recession fears
RE
09/26Snow lake lithium and lg energy solution collaborate to establish lithium supply chain ..
AQ
09/26South Korea's Kospi, Kosdaq Plunge More than 3% amid Recession Fears
MT
09/26LG Energy Solution Enters Battery Materials Supply Deals in North America
MT
09/26S.Korean shares drop to lowest since mid-2020 as recession fears grow
RE
09/23Canada, South Korea seek deeper cooperation on critical minerals
RE
09/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Slammed in Friday Markets Selloff
MT
09/23Sector Update: Energy
MT
09/23UAW will seek faster recognition in GM's U.S. joint-venture battery plants
RE
09/23Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 131 B 15,5 B 15,5 B
Net income 2022 869 B 0,61 B 0,61 B
Net Debt 2022 8,92 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 103 896 B 72 783 M 72 783 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 444 000,00 KRW
Average target price 537 296,30 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%72 783
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-26.96%146 066
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.82%23 821
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.116.32%9 195
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-35.43%8 202
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-24.04%6 516