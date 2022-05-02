S.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after a Wall Street
rout and weaker-than-expected domestic exports data. The won
dropped, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.60 points, or
0.28%, to 2,687.45 after falling as much as 1.01% earlier.
** The Wall Street marked its steepest decline since 2020 on
Friday, but U.S. stock index futures rebounded during Asian
hours on Monday. The Chinese stock market was closed.
** South Korea's exports grew at their slowest pace in 14
months in April, with its trade deficit widening as China-bound
shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials' prices
pushed up the country's imports.
** Investors took a cautious approach ahead of the U.S.
monetary policy meeting scheduled for later this week, said
Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix
lost 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
dropped 2.04%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.1 billion won ($53.80
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Choo Kyung-ho, the nominee to be the first finance
minister of South Korea's incoming government, said he preferred
lower taxes on investors in the domestic stock market.
** On won's recent sharp fall, Choo Kyung-ho said he
respects the foreign exchange rates set by the market but rapid
changes in the rate are a problem.
** The won closed at 1,265.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.73% lower than its previous
close.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.34 points to 104.99 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
11.3 basis points to 3.071%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 12.6 basis points to 3.371%.
($1 = 1,265.8100 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)