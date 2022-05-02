Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-28
417000.00 KRW   -0.12%
03:10aS.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer
RE
04/29China battery maker CATL suffers profit fall as costs soar
RE
04/29SK Innovation shares fall on bleak forecast for battery unit's turnaround
RE
S.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer

05/02/2022 | 03:10am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, after a Wall Street rout and weaker-than-expected domestic exports data. The won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 7.60 points, or 0.28%, to 2,687.45 after falling as much as 1.01% earlier.

** The Wall Street marked its steepest decline since 2020 on Friday, but U.S. stock index futures rebounded during Asian hours on Monday. The Chinese stock market was closed.

** South Korea's exports grew at their slowest pace in 14 months in April, with its trade deficit widening as China-bound shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials' prices pushed up the country's imports.

** Investors took a cautious approach ahead of the U.S. monetary policy meeting scheduled for later this week, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.04%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 68.1 billion won ($53.80 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Choo Kyung-ho, the nominee to be the first finance minister of South Korea's incoming government, said he preferred lower taxes on investors in the domestic stock market.

** On won's recent sharp fall, Choo Kyung-ho said he respects the foreign exchange rates set by the market but rapid changes in the rate are a problem.

** The won closed at 1,265.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.73% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.34 points to 104.99 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.3 basis points to 3.071%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.6 basis points to 3.371%. ($1 = 1,265.8100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.27% 2685.21 Real-time Quote.-9.54%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.12% 417000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -3.63% 4131.93 Real-time Quote.-13.31%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 4.01% 67400 End-of-day quote.-13.92%
SK HYNIX INC. 2.74% 112500 End-of-day quote.-14.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 20 437 B 16,2 B 16,2 B
Net income 2022 853 B 0,68 B 0,68 B
Net cash 2022 1 231 B 0,98 B 0,98 B
P/E ratio 2022 119x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 97 578 B 77 343 M 77 343 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 417 000,00 KRW
Average target price 513 086,96 KRW
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%77 343
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-30.38%144 380
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-44.26%18 926
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-4.87%8 624
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-47.71%6 751
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-47.22%5 731