  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
573000.00 KRW   +4.95%
South Korea's LGES in talks with Toyota to supply EV batteries -CEO
RE
LG Energy to Build $5.6 Billion Battery Plant in U.S.
DJ
South Korea's LGES to resume Arizona battery factory plan with $5.6 billion investment
RE
Summary 
Summary

South Korea's LGES in talks with Toyota to supply EV batteries -CEO

03/24/2023 | 08:51am EDT
An employee walks past the logo of LG Energy Solution at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery giant LG Energy Solution Ltd is in talks with Toyota Motors Corp to supply electric vehicle (EV) batteries, LGES Chief Executive Officer said on Friday.

When asked about the negotiation progress with Toyota, LGES Chief Executive Officer Kwon Young Soo said that it has been going well. "We are discussing the way of cooperation," Kwon told reporters after an annual shareholders meeting.

In October, the world's third-ranked EV battery maker, which supplies Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and other automakers, announced it was building a joint venture $4.4 billion battery plant with Honda Motor Co Ltd in Ohio.

LGES, which has joint battery plants with GM, Stellantis NV and Honda in North America, also has production sites in South Korea, China, Poland and Indonesia.

LGES said on Friday it would resume a stalled U.S battery project with a $5.6 billion investment in Arizona to qualify for U.S. federal incentives rolled out under the Inflation Reduction Act.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.91% 33.74 Delayed Quote.0.30%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.62% 3370 Delayed Quote.11.84%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 4.95% 573000 End-of-day quote.31.57%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.29% 15.82 Real-time Quote.22.00%
STELLANTIS N.V. -2.46% 15.774 Delayed Quote.21.98%
TESLA, INC. 0.56% 192.22 Delayed Quote.56.05%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.89% 6760 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.17% 1784 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
Financials
Sales 2023 34 754 B 27,2 B 27,2 B
Net income 2023 1 593 B 1,25 B 1,25 B
Net Debt 2023 6 266 B 4,90 B 4,90 B
P/E ratio 2023 84,1x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 134 550 B 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
EV / Sales 2024 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 575 000,00 KRW
Average target price 632 548,39 KRW
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang-Sil Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mee-Nam Shinn Independent Director
Mee-Sook Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.31.57%105 275
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED1.47%142 701
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-22.92%20 249
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.131.81%17 956
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.3.16%7 680
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-6.52%5 353
