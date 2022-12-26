South Korean shares end higher; foreign selling caps sentiment

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
Korean won strengthens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares reversed early losses to close
slightly higher on Monday, with the benchmark index marking a
rebound from a big drop seen in the previous session. The won
gained by half a percent, while bond prices fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended 3.45 points, or 0.15%,
higher at 2,317.14, rebounding after a sharp 1.8% plunge on
Friday.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
0.34% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.03%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.44%.
** Of the total 935 issues traded, 374 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 42.0 billion
won ($32.96 million), marking a sixth consecutive session of net
selling and limiting the overall buying sentiment.
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,274.8 per
dollar, 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,280.8.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,274.6
per dollar, up 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,273.9.
** The KOSPI has fallen 22.18% so far this year, and lost
6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 6.7% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 103.74.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.664%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 8.8 basis points to 3.640%.
($1 = 1,274.3700 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)