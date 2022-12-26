Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
455500.00 KRW   -3.39%
South Korean shares end higher; foreign selling caps sentiment
RE
South Korean shares fall amid thin trade; won strengthens slightly
RE
South Korean shares fall sharply, head for 6th weekly drop
RE
South Korean shares end higher; foreign selling caps sentiment

12/26/2022 | 02:33am EST
*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed early losses to close slightly higher on Monday, with the benchmark index marking a rebound from a big drop seen in the previous session. The won gained by half a percent, while bond prices fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 3.45 points, or 0.15%, higher at 2,317.14, rebounding after a sharp 1.8% plunge on Friday.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.34% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.03%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 0.44%.

** Of the total 935 issues traded, 374 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 42.0 billion won ($32.96 million), marking a sixth consecutive session of net selling and limiting the overall buying sentiment.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,274.8 per dollar, 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,280.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,274.6 per dollar, up 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,273.9.

** The KOSPI has fallen 22.18% so far this year, and lost 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.14 point to 103.74.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 3.664%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 8.8 basis points to 3.640%. ($1 = 1,274.3700 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.02% 1.2061 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.73492 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.06301 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012086 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.15% 2317.14 Real-time Quote.-22.27%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -3.39% 455500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.6262 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.69% 58100 End-of-day quote.-25.80%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.77% 77800 End-of-day quote.-40.61%
