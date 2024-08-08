* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, as chip and battery makers tracked overnight weakness in U.S. tech stocks. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 29.17 points, or 1.14%, to 2,539.24 by 0133 GMT.

** Trading has been volatile this week, with the benchmark index down after a two-session rebound from a plunge that was the biggest since late 2008.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 2.14%, while peer SK Hynix lost 4.13%.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.47%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation were down 3.96% and 1.53%, respectively.

** U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq falling 1% as technology shares declined and weak demand in a 10-year Treasury auction stoked investor jitters in choppy trade.

** Kakao traded marginally lower, even after the e-commerce firm posted a rise in profit.

** Of the total 935 traded issues, 259 shares advanced, while 628 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 229.7 billion won ($166.53 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,379.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% lower than its previous close at 1,373.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 106.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.912%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 2.999%. ($1 = 1,379.3100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)