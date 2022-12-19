South Korean shares flat, some bargain hunting supports

*

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed by midday on Tuesday as bargain-hunting after recent declines offset selling on concerns about the U.S. interest rate policy and economic slowdown.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.89 points, or 0.12%, to 2,349.28 as of 02:45 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.84% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.38%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.39%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, only 223 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 125.9 billion won ($96.87 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,301.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,302.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,300.7 per dollar, up 0.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 21.10% so far this year, and lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 8.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 103.80.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.3 basis points (bps) to 3.628%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.4 bps to 3.464%.

($1 = 1,299.7200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)