South Korean shares flat, some bargain hunting supports

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers
Korean won strengthens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares were little changed by midday on
Tuesday as bargain-hunting after recent declines offset selling
on concerns about the U.S. interest rate policy and economic
slowdown.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.89 points, or 0.12%,
to 2,349.28 as of 02:45 GMT.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
0.84% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.38%, while battery
maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.39%.
** Of the total 934 issues traded, only 223 shares gained.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 125.9 billion
won ($96.87 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,301.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous
close at 1,302.9.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,300.7
per dollar, up 0.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract was quoted at
1,299.4.
** The KOSPI has fallen 21.10% so far this year, and lost
0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The won has lost 8.6% against the dollar so far this
year.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 103.80.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 8.3 basis points (bps) to 3.628%, while the benchmark
10-year yield rose by 7.4 bps to 3.464%.
($1 = 1,299.7200 won)
