Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-18
482000.00 KRW   -0.72%
12/19South Korean shares flat, some bargain hunting supports
RE
12/19South Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer
RE
12/19LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 bln in S.Korea battery facility
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean shares flat, some bargain hunting supports

12/19/2022 | 10:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed by midday on Tuesday as bargain-hunting after recent declines offset selling on concerns about the U.S. interest rate policy and economic slowdown.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 2.89 points, or 0.12%, to 2,349.28 as of 02:45 GMT.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.84% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.38%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 2.39%.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, only 223 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 125.9 billion won ($96.87 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,301.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,302.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,300.7 per dollar, up 0.0% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 21.10% so far this year, and lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 8.6% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.16 points to 103.80.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 8.3 basis points (bps) to 3.628%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.4 bps to 3.464%.

($1 = 1,299.7200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.11% 1.214 Delayed Quote.-10.13%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.20% 0.73103 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 1.0605 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012089 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.33% 2352.17 Real-time Quote.-20.98%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.72% 482000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.53% 0.63254 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.00% 59500 End-of-day quote.-24.01%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.77% 79000 End-of-day quote.-39.69%
All news about LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
12/19South Korean shares flat, some bargain hunting supports
RE
12/19South Korean shares edge down in thin trade; won tad firmer
RE
12/19LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 bln in S.Korea battery facility
RE
12/18LG Energy Solution to invest $3.1 billion in S.Korea battery production
RE
12/18South Korean shares edge lower; won gains
RE
12/16South Korean shares fall for 5th week on economic recession concerns
RE
12/15S. Korean shares set for fifth straight weekly loss on recession fears
RE
12/14South Korean shares fall as Fed signals higher rates for longer period
RE
12/14LG Energy Solution-General Motors JV Secures $2.5 Billion Loan from US Government for E..
MT
12/13South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; Fed rate decision in focus
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 008 B 19,2 B 19,2 B
Net income 2022 875 B 0,67 B 0,67 B
Net cash 2022 163 B 0,12 B 0,12 B
P/E ratio 2022 127x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 788 B 86 619 M 86 619 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 482 000,00 KRW
Average target price 619 700,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%86 943
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-28.50%146 453
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-21.39%26 701
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-39.69%8 055
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-19.97%7 548
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.54.69%6 769