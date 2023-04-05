South Korean shares retreat from 7-1/2-month high as recession worries grow

*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Thursday, tracking the slump on Wall Street, as a raft of lacklustre economic data globally deepened worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid rate-hike trajectory might tip the economy into a recession.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 15.45 points, or 0.62%, at 2,479.76, as of 0115 GMT, after hitting its highest level in 7-1/2 months on Wednesday.

** The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March, a survey showed overnight, with other data showing private payrolls growth also slowed considerably last month.

** The euro zone's recovery picked up pace last month, but the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according to a survey that showed price pressures remained elevated in the region.

** "Before, weak data had helped stocks by prompting views for a slowdown in monetary tightening, but now it is different," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment and Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.56%, peer SK Hynix lost 1.18%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.34%.

** Among other index heavyweights, online service providers declined, while automakers and biopharmaceutical stocks advanced.

** Of the total 926 issues traded, only 226 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 225.6 billion won ($171.09 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.64% lower than its previous close at 1,310.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 105.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.7 basis points to 3.236%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.0 basis points to 3.307%.

($1 = 1,318.6000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)