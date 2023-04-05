Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
588000.00 KRW   +2.26%
04/05South Korean shares retreat from 7-1/2-month high as recession worries grow
RE
04/04South Korean shares rise for second session on institutional buying
RE
04/04Stellantis, BMW Reportedly in Discussions With Panasonic to Construct EV Battery Plants in North America
MT
South Korean shares retreat from 7-1/2-month high as recession worries grow

04/05/2023 | 09:48pm EDT
*

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Thursday, tracking the slump on Wall Street, as a raft of lacklustre economic data globally deepened worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid rate-hike trajectory might tip the economy into a recession.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 15.45 points, or 0.62%, at 2,479.76, as of 0115 GMT, after hitting its highest level in 7-1/2 months on Wednesday.

** The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in March, a survey showed overnight, with other data showing private payrolls growth also slowed considerably last month.

** The euro zone's recovery picked up pace last month, but the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according to a survey that showed price pressures remained elevated in the region.

** "Before, weak data had helped stocks by prompting views for a slowdown in monetary tightening, but now it is different," said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment and Securities.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.56%, peer SK Hynix lost 1.18%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.34%.

** Among other index heavyweights, online service providers declined, while automakers and biopharmaceutical stocks advanced.

** Of the total 926 issues traded, only 226 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 225.6 billion won ($171.09 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,319.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.64% lower than its previous close at 1,310.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 105.10.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.7 basis points to 3.236%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.0 basis points to 3.307%.

($1 = 1,318.6000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.14% 0.61486 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.04% 1.14247 Delayed Quote.0.80%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.14% 0.680782 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.20% 0.011208 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.59% 2495.21 Real-time Quote.11.57%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.26% 588000 End-of-day quote.35.02%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.47% 63900 End-of-day quote.15.55%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.12% 84600 End-of-day quote.12.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.09% 0.918105 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
Financials
Sales 2023 35 005 B 26,6 B 26,6 B
Net income 2023 1 608 B 1,22 B 1,22 B
Net Debt 2023 7 020 B 5,34 B 5,34 B
P/E ratio 2023 84,6x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 137 592 B 105 B 105 B
EV / Sales 2023 4,13x
EV / Sales 2024 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 588 000,00 KRW
Average target price 642 870,97 KRW
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang-Sil Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mee-Nam Shinn Independent Director
Mee-Sook Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.35.02%102 368
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-1.38%137 770
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.31.64%36 505
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.39%19 981
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.155.16%16 680
TDK CORPORATION8.07%13 482
