South Korean shares retreat from 7-1/2-month high as recession worries grow

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
Korean won weakens against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares dropped on Thursday, tracking the
slump on Wall Street, as a raft of lacklustre economic data
globally deepened worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid
rate-hike trajectory might tip the economy into a recession.
** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI was down 15.45 points, or
0.62%, at 2,479.76, as of 0115 GMT, after hitting its highest
level in 7-1/2 months on Wednesday.
** The U.S. services sector slowed more than expected in
March, a survey showed overnight, with other data showing
private payrolls growth also slowed considerably last month.
** The euro zone's recovery picked up pace last month, but
the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according
to a survey that showed price pressures remained elevated in the
region.
** "Before, weak data had helped stocks by prompting views
for a slowdown in monetary tightening, but now it is different,"
said analyst Na Jeong-hwan at NH Investment and Securities.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell
1.56%, peer SK Hynix lost 1.18%, and battery maker
LG Energy Solution declined 0.34%.
** Among other index heavyweights, online service providers
declined, while automakers and biopharmaceutical stocks
advanced.
** Of the total 926 issues traded, only 226 shares rose.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 225.6 billion
won ($171.09 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,319.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.64% lower than its previous
close at 1,310.5.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 105.10.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell 2.7 basis points to 3.236%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield dropped 2.0 basis points to 3.307%.
($1 = 1,318.6000 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)