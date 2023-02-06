Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-05
525000.00 KRW   -1.87%
03:00pU.S. Treasury secretary to visit GM JV battery plant in Tennessee
RE
02:19aSouth Korean shares, currency, bond prices all dive after U.S. data
RE
01:17aInvestments in Indonesia's nickel industry
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Treasury secretary to visit GM JV battery plant in Tennessee

02/06/2023 | 03:00pm EST
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit a General Motors LG Energy Solution joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant in Tennessee on Wednesday to tout rising U.S. electric vehicle and battery production, the department said Monday.

The 2.8-million-square-foot, $2.6 billion Ultium Cells plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is set to begin production later this year and is the second of three planned JV plants. The plant is expected to eventually employ 1,700 people and will produce cells for the Cadillac Lyriq, which is produced at the adjacent GM assembly plant.

On Friday, the Treasury reversed course and said it would make more EVs eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits -- including the Lyriq -- by revising how they are classified.

Under the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) approved in August, SUVs can be priced at up to $80,000 to qualify for EV tax credits, while cars, sedans and wagons can be priced at up to $55,000.

The Treasury announcement allowed vehicles that automakers consider crossover SUVs to qualify for credits. The decision raises the retail price cap to $80,000 from $55,000 for GM's Cadillac Lyriq, Tesla's five-seat Model Y, Volkswagen's ID.4, and Ford's Mustang Mach-E and Escape Plug-in Hybrid.

Yellen and other Cabinet officials are traveling this week to tout the IRA's boosting of green energy manufacturing and battery production. Treasury said Monday that since August, "dozens of companies across the clean energy spectrum have announced tens of billions of dollars in investments in the United States."

Treasury drew the ire of Senate Energy Committee chair Joe Manchin after the department said it would not issue proposed guidance on battery sourcing rules until March, effectively giving some EVs not meeting new requirements a few months of eligibility in 2023 before the battery rules take effect.

The rules are designed to shift the U.S. battery supply chain away from China. China currently produces 70% of batteries for electric vehicles, Treasury said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.55% 41.375 Delayed Quote.22.27%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.87% 525000 End-of-day quote.20.55%
TESLA, INC. 2.71% 195.1813 Delayed Quote.54.23%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.21% 130.34 Delayed Quote.13.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 25 292 B 20,1 B 20,1 B
Net income 2022 751 B 0,60 B 0,60 B
Net Debt 2022 1 193 B 0,95 B 0,95 B
P/E ratio 2022 161x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 850 B 98 800 M 97 424 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 10 557
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 525 000,00 KRW
Average target price 616 931,03 KRW
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chang-Sil Lee Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior MD
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mee-Nam Shinn Independent Director
Mee-Sook Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.20.55%100 682
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED21.19%164 775
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.2.45%26 675
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.18.57%8 961
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.15.16%8 477
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-9.01%6 846