U.S. Treasury secretary to visit GM JV battery plant in Tennessee

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen will visit a General Motors LG Energy Solution
joint venture battery cell manufacturing plant in
Tennessee on Wednesday to tout rising U.S. electric vehicle and
battery production, the department said Monday.
The 2.8-million-square-foot, $2.6 billion Ultium Cells plant
in Spring Hill, Tennessee, is set to begin production later this
year and is the second of three planned JV plants. The plant is
expected to eventually employ 1,700 people and will produce
cells for the Cadillac Lyriq, which is produced at the adjacent
GM assembly plant.
On Friday, the Treasury reversed course and said it would
make more EVs eligible for up to $7,500 tax credits -- including
the Lyriq -- by revising how they are classified.
Under the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
approved in August, SUVs can be priced at up to $80,000 to
qualify for EV tax credits, while cars, sedans and wagons can be
priced at up to $55,000.
The Treasury announcement allowed vehicles that automakers
consider crossover SUVs to qualify for credits. The decision
raises the retail price cap to $80,000 from $55,000 for GM's
Cadillac Lyriq, Tesla's five-seat Model Y, Volkswagen's
ID.4, and Ford's Mustang Mach-E and Escape
Plug-in Hybrid.
Yellen and other Cabinet officials are traveling this week
to tout the IRA's boosting of green energy manufacturing and
battery production. Treasury said Monday that since August,
"dozens of companies across the clean energy spectrum have
announced tens of billions of dollars in investments in the
United States."
Treasury drew the ire of Senate Energy Committee chair Joe
Manchin after the department said it would not issue proposed
guidance on battery sourcing rules until March, effectively
giving some EVs not meeting new requirements a few months of
eligibility in 2023 before the battery rules take effect.
The rules are designed to shift the U.S. battery supply
chain away from China. China currently produces 70% of batteries
for electric vehicles, Treasury said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)