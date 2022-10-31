Advanced search
    A373220   KR7373220003

LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.

(A373220)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
532000.00 KRW   -1.48%
03:20aSouth Korean shares end month with biggest gain in nearly two years
RE
02:53aPanasonic to start building Kansas battery plant next month
RE
10/30South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; retail stocks fall
RE
UAW seeks election to represent GM battery joint venture workers

10/31/2022 | 10:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of GM atop the company headquarters

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers on Monday said it is seeking an election to represent workers at a General Motors/LG Energy battery cell joint venture in Ohio after the companies refused to recognize the union.

The UAW said it had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of approximately 900 workers at Ultium Cells after a majority of workers had signed cards authorizing the union to represent them.

"By refusing to recognize their majority will, Ultium - which is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution - has decided to ignore democracy and delay the recognition process," UAW President Ray Curry said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.85% 39.171 Delayed Quote.-33.74%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.48% 532000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 582 B 17,2 B 17,2 B
Net income 2022 917 B 0,64 B 0,64 B
Net cash 2022 138 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
P/E ratio 2022 138x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 123 552 B 86 693 M 86 693 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 926
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Duration : Period :
LG Energy Solution, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 532 000,00 KRW
Average target price 570 068,97 KRW
Spread / Average Target 7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Soo Kwon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang-Hyeon Lee Managing Director & Head-Finance
Young-Joon Shin Chief Technology Officer
Mi-Nam Shin Independent Director
Mi-Suk Yeo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%87 350
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-37.84%122 989
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-29.38%21 850
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.-8.63%7 850
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-42.44%7 208
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.61.95%6 812