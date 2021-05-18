LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Launches LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF

New offering is one of the first funds to enable investing in companies committed to the LGBTQ+ community



WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company''), a diversity-and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces through its wholly owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., the launch of the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NASDAQ: LGBT) today.

"I am thrilled that the launch of the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF has arrived. Today is an important day for advancing equality, as we showcase companies that align and support the LGBTQ community through this announcement. Seeing the trading symbol ‘LGBT’ listed on Nasdaq is truly historic,” said Martina Navratilova, former Hall of Fame professional tennis player and member of the LGBTQ Loyalty board of directors.

The LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF is one of the first funds designed to serve the principles and values of the LGBTQ community and its allies. The fund provides investors with the methodology and results related to performance of the top corporations that embrace ESG principles in the workplace and advance equality. The LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF offers investors access to U.S. large-cap equity securities of companies that have demonstrated a commitment to LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, along with ESG compliance, as part of their corporate social responsibility fundamental mandate.

“I’m very proud to be part of this doubly beneficial effort: it provides supporters of LGBTQ equality with access to investments that reflect their values, while simultaneously rewarding businesses that demonstrate that ethical behavior and profitability are fully compatible,” said Barney Frank, Former U.S. Congressman, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee and member of the LGBTQ Loyalty board of directors.

The fund will track the LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Ticker: LGBTQ100), powered by Fuzzy Logix, which identifies the top 100 corporations that most align with the LGBTQ community across America. It is the first-ever index to incorporate LGBTQ community survey data into the methodology, generating a benchmark of the nation's highest-performing companies that are most committed to advancing equality.

For the 18-month period from November 2019 to April 2021, the Index generated a 43.84% return versus a 37.65% return for the S&P 500, while keeping volatility lower by 66 basis points of the benchmark. The Index was most recently reconstituted in March 2021.

"The launch of the much-anticipated LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF, is at a consequential time for the LGBTQ community and our supportive allies, and a monumental time for advancing equality. We are proud to provide investors with the means to invest in top corporations that align with their interests, and embrace equality, diversity and ESG principles in the workplace.” said Bobby Blair Executive Chairman of the Board.

Investors can learn more about the LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF at: www.PALETFs.com

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

About Fuzzy Logix

We accelerate analytics. We use it to deliver high-impact business outcomes in Banking, Finance and Healthcare. Our state-of-the-art tool – FastINDX – allows 10-100x faster creation and turnkey management of Indexes and alpha-seeking Portfolios using a global database of 100K+ financial instruments. You can find us at www.fuzzylogix.com and www.fastindx.com .

