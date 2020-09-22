Log in
LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
LGI Homes Announces New Community Near Austin

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

ELGIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Austin market, Homestead Estates, offering an astounding line up of superior-quality homes with home prices starting in the $210s.

Ideally located in Elgin, Texas, Homestead Estates is situated less than five minutes from Highway 290, allowing residents to get anywhere quickly. This premier location places homeowners in great proximity to downtown Austin, several local attractions, great shopping, dining and a host of major employers. Inside the community, LGI Homes is constructing a brand-new park with a children’s playground and a covered picnic pavilion. For those residents who live a more active lifestyle, there will also be a sand volleyball court and a community soccer field. Additionally, there are several open green areas and walking trails throughout this family-friendly neighborhood.

At Homestead Estates, LGI Homes is constructing a variety of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,525 square feet to just over 2,500 square feet. Every new home in this community is designed with highly sought-after features such as open floor plans, spacious kitchens and designer finishes. Every new home will come with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package, showcasing incredible upgrades such as a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® kitchen appliances, sparkling granite countertops, 36” wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxurious vinyl-plank flooring and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener. Additionally, every new home boasts energy-efficient features, such as double-pane Low-E vinyl windows and programmable thermostats.

“Homestead Estates is an incredible community and we are excited to bring affordable, high quality homes to the area,” said Parker Scott, division president of LGI Homes. “This community is in a premier location near major employers and attractions, and combined with our simplified buying process, it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Austin area homebuyers.”

For additional information on available homes, or to schedule a private tour at Homestead Estates, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call the community directly at (866) 702-6757 ext 829. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Homestead Estates information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e580b5da-aea2-45aa-83a9-abcd97c763e3

The spacious Travis plan is now available at Homestead Estates in Elgin, Texas.

The stunning Travis plan offers an incredible amount of space with five bedrooms, a spacious family room and a large, upstairs game room.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 124 M - -
Net income 2020 233 M - -
Net Debt 2020 614 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 690 M 2 690 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart LGI HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 119,50 $
Last Close Price 107,22 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.51.76%2 690
D.R. HORTON, INC.37.80%26 230
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-14.40%18 128
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-15.90%12 787
PULTEGROUP, INC.14.97%11 963
PERSIMMON PLC-14.03%9 446
